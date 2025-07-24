India PR Distribution

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 24: Bringing decades of technology leadership across global markets, Mr. Vikas Gupta joins MCUBE as the Chief Technology Officer, effective recently. Signalling a focused push to the next phase of intelligent telephony and a customer-centric future, this appointment reflects a bold step forward.

A technologist with a rare blend of business insight and technical depth, Mr. Gupta is an alumnus of IIT-BHU and holds an MBA from Sai Sathya Institute of Higher Learning. He has contributed to the growth and transformation of firms like Infosys, CSC, NetApp, Trilogy, Unisys and Sapiens.

Having led large-scale transformation programs and multi-geo program deliveries, he made customer-centricity the core. After 28 years in global technology leadership across the USA, Europe, and South Asia, he joined MCUBE with a mission to deliver futuristic telephony with a human touch, intuitive, intelligent, and always within reach, says Vikas.

As MCUBE doubles down on building empathetic, AI-powered voice experiences at scale, the company is strengthening its technology leadership to drive this vision forward. "With Vikas at the helm of technology, we look forward to building a human-centric solution that integrates AI tech", stated Ajay Jagtap, Director of Sales & Marketing, MCUBE.

MCUBE is an enterprise-grade cloud telephony service provider platform focused on transforming how businesses manage, track and respond to customer interactions. With the latest suite of AI-powered features, such as post-call analytics and voice bot, we support faster decision-making and a more personalized experience for all businesses.

