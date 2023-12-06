New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The RICS SBE, Amity University is poised to host its 9th convocation on December 8, 2023. The prestigious event will mark the culmination of academic achievements and will award degrees and medals to graduates.

As the event draws near, the anticipation and excitement among students, faculty, and the broader RICS SBE, Amity University community intensify. The convocation ceremony will not only signify the formal conclusion of the academic journey but will also serve as a commencement of new beginnings for the graduating students, who will soon join the esteemed ranks of RICS SBE alumni.

Also Read | India Not Competing With OpenAI's Sam Altman or xAI's Elon Musk in Artificial Intelligence but Aims To Transform Lives of Its Citizens, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Distinguished guests, esteemed faculty members, and industry leaders are eagerly anticipating taking part in the convocation ceremony, offering invaluable insights and words of encouragement to the graduating class as they stand on the precipice of their professional careers.

The eminent lineup of chief guests for the previous convocation included luminaries like M. Venkaiah Naidu (former Vice President of India), Dr. M. Srinivas (Director of AIIMS), Maroof Raza (Author & Consulting Editor, Times TV Network), and Chander Prakash Gurnani (CEO & Managing Director of Tech Mahindra). Their esteemed presence not only added prestige to the convocation but also provided invaluable insights and inspiration to the graduating class.

Also Read | Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G Launched in India With 50MP AI Camera: Know Other Specifications, Features, Price and Availability Details Here.

As RICS SBE, Amity University continues its legacy of attracting distinguished personalities from various fields, the upcoming convocation is poised to maintain this tradition of excellence and intellectual eminence. The convocation promises to be a grandiose affair, providing a fitting platform to honour the achievements of the graduating cohort. It will be an occasion to reflect upon the rigorous academic journey, personal growth, and collective accomplishments that have defined the students' tenure at RICS SBE.

In a preview to set the tone for the event, the convocation will kick off with a welcome address by senior university officials and keynote speakers. This will be followed by the most anticipated moment of the convocation, i.e., the conferring of degrees. Graduates are called to the stage to receive their diplomas or degrees from university officials and guests. Outstanding students will be recognised with awards, medals, or honours for exceptional academic achievements, leadership, or contributions to the RICS SBE, Amity University community.

Overall, a RICS SBE, Amity University convocation is a momentous and formal occasion that encapsulates the achievements, aspirations, and transitions of graduating students, creating lasting memories and connections within the academic community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)