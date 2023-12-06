Mumbai, December 6: Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G are the new budget smartphones launched by Xiaomi's subsidiary brand Redmi in India. The Chinese smartphone maker introduced its previous model Redmi 12C with best-in-segment features like four colour options, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, Arm Mali-G52 GPU, and two variants offering 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB.

The new Redmi 13C has many improved features compared to its predecessor while keeping some things the same. The new device was launched in India by considering various factors for consumers. The new device features a 90Hz display with a large screen and powerful 5G capabilities to support the next-generation internet and speed. Check more details about the specifications and design here. Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G Launched in Italy: Check Specifications, Features and Other Details Here.

Xiaomi Redmi 13C and 13C 5G Live Launch Link:

Redmi 13C and Redmi 13 5G Specifications, Design and Features:

Redmi 13C is launched with MediaTek Helio G85 processor while Redmi 13C 5G is launched with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, offering better performance and efficiency than its predecessor Redmi 12C. Redmi 13C provides up to 4GB and 6GB RAM options with 128GB internal storage, and the Redmi 13C 5G offers up to 16GB RAM with 8GB RAM + 8GB Virtual RAM along with 256GB storage. Xiaomi announced that the new device will feature UFS 2.2 storage for both variants with up to 1TB expandable memory support.

The Redmi 13C series is launched with a 6.74-inch HD display offering a 90Hz refresh rate and 600nits of peak brightness. The company has introduced the new device with the "Dynamic Star Trail" design, offering Star Light Black, Star Trail Silver, and Star Trail Silver. In terms of other features, the new Redmi smartphone offers corrosion-proof ports for long-lasting usage and provides safety through its Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device also offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The new device is launched with 50MP AI Camera, 5MP selfie camera and 8MP on the higher variant, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Redmi 13C 5G Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of Redmi's New Budget Smartphone, Know Specifications, Price and Other Details.

Redmi 13C Price and Availability in India:

Xiaomi has introduced its new Redmi 13C model offering 4GB+128GB at starting price of Rs 7,999, 6GB+128GB at Rs 8,999, and the top model offering 8GB RAM+256GB storage at Rs 10,499. The Redmi 13C Sale will begin on December 12, 2023, at 12 PM. Redmi 13C 5G comes at different starting price options, including 4GB+128GB model at Rs 9,999, 6GB+128GB at Rs 11,499, and the top model offering 8GB RAM+256GB storage at 13,499. The Redmi 13C 5G Sale will begin on December 16, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2023 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).