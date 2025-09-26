New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, on Friday, said that this is the right time for India to accelerate efforts in putting our internal resources to the exploration of critical minerals.

Speaking to the media after the 'Roadshow on Coal Gasification- Surface and Underground Technologies' in New Delhi, Coal Additional Secretary said, "Critical minerals come under the Ministry of Mines, so I wouldn't want to comment much on that. But what I can say in principle is that this is absolutely the right time for India to make the most of its internal resources to move. The government is very progressive, and its policies are aimed at ensuring ease of doing business. Wherever there are opportunities, we must make sure to use them."

India currently imports the majority of its critical minerals, often from a few dominant players, which raises concerns about geopolitical risks and supply chain bottlenecks.

The government's National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), launched in January 2025, aims to address this gap through exploration, processing, and recycling.

Earlier in the month, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 1,500 crore Incentive Scheme to develop recycling capacity in the country for the separation and production of critical minerals from secondary sources.

This scheme is part of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), which aims to build domestic capacity and supply chain resilience in critical minerals.

The Union Cabinet in January 2025 approved the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) with an expenditure of Rs 16,300 crore and an expected investment of Rs 18,000 crore by Public Sector Undertakings.

Under the NCMM, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has been tasked with conducting 1,200 exploration projects from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

Critical minerals are essential for clean energy technologies like solar panels, wind turbines, EVs, and energy storage systems. To secure these resources, India launched the NCMM to ensure their long-term availability and processing.

Critical minerals are essential for a country's economic development and national security; their limited availability or concentration in a few geographical locations can lead to supply chain vulnerabilities. (ANI)

