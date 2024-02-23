PNN

New Delhi [India], February 23: Rightcliq.in, the leading one-stop solution provider for home care services, has announced the commencement of its operations in the vibrant cities of Bangalore, Mysore, Pune, and Hyderabad. Established on October 4, 2021, Rightcliq.in has quickly emerged as a trusted name in the industry, catering to the diverse needs of over 250,000 satisfied customers within just two and a half years of inception.

Recognizing the burgeoning demand for reliable home maintenance and repair services in India's metro cities, Rightcliq.in aims to address the challenges of accessibility, dependability, and transparency prevalent in the home service sector. With a customer-centric approach, the platform strives to offer the best, most affordable, and practical solutions, ensuring 100% client satisfaction.

Prashant Gaur, Director of Rightcliq Concepts Pvt Ltd, expressed, "Through Rightcliq.in, customers can seamlessly connect with skilled and experienced professionals for their specific service requirements. Prior to onboarding, all professionals undergo rigorous training to ensure proficiency and reliability. Our match-making system ensures that users are connected with professionals who meet their criteria and availability."

Narayanappa Srivathsa, another Director at Rightcliq Concepts Pvt Ltd, emphasized the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence. He stated, "We are dedicated to placing the interests of our customers above all else, offering swift assistance within 60 minutes and providing a 90-day servicing warranty. Our team of certified service engineers upholds impeccable service standards, backed by insurance coverage for appliances and the option for a second opinion at a minimal fee."

Rightcliq.in offers a comprehensive range of home care services, including home cleaning, electronics and appliance repair, plumbing, electrician services, carpentry, painting, car/bike repair, and laptop/desktop repair. With a focus on convenience and reliability, the platform aims to simplify the process of accessing expert services without the need for customers to leave their homes or offices.

As Rightcliq.in expands its footprint across Bangalore, Mysore, Pune, and Hyderabad, it remains committed to its mission of providing top-notch home care solutions nationwide. With its blend of technological advancements and dedicated service ethos, Rightcliq.in is poised to become the preferred choice for all home service needs.

