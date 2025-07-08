Ritco Logistics Ltd. honoured by HMEL for exceptional logistics contribution in 2024-25

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8: Ritco Logistics Ltd., a leading player in India's integrated logistics sector, has been proudly recognized by HMEL (HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited) for its outstanding contribution in enabling the highest volume of polymer transportation by road during the financial year 2024-25.

The award was presented at a special function held at HMEL's Head Office in Noida. Mr. M.S. Battu, Vice President - Marketing, HMEL, felicitated the Ritco Logistics team with a commemorative trophy as a token of appreciation for being a valuable logistics partner in helping HMEL achieve a landmark 2 million Metric Ton Polymer Sale milestone for the year.

The award was received by Mr. Rajesh M Mudaliar - Chief Business Officer, and Mr. Hariom Sharma - Vice President, Operations, Ritco Logistics Ltd., who expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed Ritco's commitment to excellence in service delivery and partnership.

This recognition reflects Ritco Logistics Ltd.'s unwavering dedication to operational excellence, reliability, and customer-focused logistics solutions. The company has consistently delivered efficient and timely bulk transportation from HMEL's state-of-the-art plant in Bathinda, Punjab, strengthening its reputation in the polymer and petrochemical logistics space.

Commenting on the recognition, the Ritco Logistics leadership team emphasized the importance of collaborative growth and the company's continued mission to build a future-ready logistics ecosystem across India.

