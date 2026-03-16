Los Angeles (California) [US], March 16 (ANI): Fans of the Marvel Universe had a reason to smile as two of their favourite "Avengers" stars reunited on Hollywood's biggest night.

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans shared the stage at the Academy Awards, bringing back memories of their popular roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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The two actors, best known for playing Iron Man and Captain America, appeared together to present the awards for 'Best Adapted Screenplay' and 'Best Original Screenplay'. Their reunion also comes as both stars are set to return to the MCU in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

During their appearance on stage, the actors joked about the 14th anniversary of the superhero film 'The Avengers'. While presenting the awards, Downey Jr. began speaking about the importance of screenwriting in films, according to Variety.

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"The script. It's the driving force of any film, and it's truly been a banner year for screenwriters," Downey Jr. began saying as Evans interrupted him to ask what his co-star got him for the 14th anniversary of "The Avengers."

Evans revealed that he gifted Downey Jr. a signed copy of the "Avengers" script, while Downey Jr. joked that he gave Evans his valet receipt. The light moment made the audience laugh before they moved on to announce the winners.

The duo presented the adapted screenplay award to filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson for the film One Battle After Another. Later, while announcing the original screenplay nominees, Downey Jr. jokingly handed Evans sparkly underwear worn by Channing Tatum in the film Magic Mike. From the audience, Tatum shouted that he would need the underwear "for work later".

The reunion also hinted at their next big MCU appearance. In 'Avengers: Doomsday', Downey Jr is expected to return as the villain "Doctor Doom". Evans will also return to the Marvel world after his character Steve Rogers retired in Avengers: Endgame.

Both actors became global stars after playing Iron Man and Captain America in several Marvel films. Their appearance together at the Oscars once again brought back memories for fans who followed their journey in the Marvel universe for over a decade. (ANI)

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