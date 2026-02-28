Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Rite Water Solutions (India) Limited has been named Environmental Solutions Company of the Year at the 15th edition of the VCCiRCLE Awards, held at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. The recognition places the company among India's leading environmental infrastructure and clean technology enterprises.

The award was presented during the annual VCCiRCLE Awards ceremony, which convenes top investors, founders and policymakers from across the private equity and venture capital ecosystem. Winners were selected by an independent grand jury comprising senior leaders from global investment institutions and public sector organisations. Companies were evaluated on measurable business impact, innovation, scalability and sustainable performance.

Rite Water was shortlisted alongside notable players in the clean energy and environmental solutions sector, including Avaada Energy Pvt. Ltd., Apraava Energy Pvt. Ltd., Ecozen Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and ReNew Photovoltaics Pvt. Ltd. Being selected as the winner reflects the company's sustained focus on delivering integrated water, wastewater and renewable energy solutions aligned with national development priorities.

Founded in 2004, Rite Water Solutions has built a strong footprint in drinking water purification, wastewater treatment and solar powered infrastructure. Its projects span implementation of water treatment plants, reuse and recycling systems, IoT enabled monitoring platforms and decentralised renewable energy systems. The company currently supports water and energy infrastructure across more than 25,000 villages, working closely with government bodies, urban local authorities and industrial clients.

The company says, Rite Water's operations are aligned with flagship national programmes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and the PM KUSUM initiative, contributing to rural water access and farm level solarisation. By combining engineering capabilities with digital monitoring technologies, the company has focused on improving asset reliability, transparency and long term sustainability of public infrastructure.

Over the past few years, the company has also strengthened its integrated clean technology model by investing in data driven asset management and remote monitoring platforms that enable real time performance tracking of water and energy infrastructure. This digital backbone allows government agencies and utilities to improve uptime, reduce losses and enhance service delivery in underserved regions. By blending on ground execution with technology enabled oversight, Rite Water aims to create replicable infrastructure models that can scale efficiently across states while maintaining accountability, quality standards and long term environmental impact.

Commenting on the recognition, Shyam Bhattbhatt CFO at Rite Water Solutions, said the award underscores the team's commitment to delivering impact driven solutions for Bharat and strengthening environmental resilience at scale. The spokesperson added that the company remains focused on expanding its clean technology portfolio while maintaining operational excellence and measurable social impact.

The company says that with over two decades of continuous operations, Rite Water Solutions continues to position itself as an integrated clean technology partner supporting India's transition toward sustainable growth and inclusive infrastructure development. (ANI)

