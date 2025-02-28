NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 28: In 2024, India witnessed a shift in the car market. More people were opting for used cars than ever before, and the demand even outpaced new car sales! So, what exactly sparked this change in the second hand car market? Well, a few key reasons - the rising cost of new cars, the need for budget-friendly options, and the rapid growth of urban areas. People wanted reliable, affordable ways to get around, and pre owned cars fit the bill perfectly. Read the full story on 2024's best second hand cars to know more about the best selling variant, transmission & fuel preferences of the above cars.

According to CARS24's report, "Gears of Growth," Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai dominated the scene, with Maruti leading the pack, accounting for 36% of all used cars sold, while Hyundai followed closely with 22%. But which used cars were the real stars of 2024? Let's dive in and find out which models took the spotlight!

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift

First up, the pre-owned Maruti Suzuki Swift - this little hatchback was the undisputed champion, accounting for 6% of all used car sales in 2024. The Swift had been a bestseller for years in the second hand car market, and its popularity showed no signs of fading. People loved its sporty look, reliable performance, and budget-friendly price. It was a hit with both young buyers and families looking for an affordable yet stylish option. The Swift's fuel efficiency (up to 25 kmpl!) and low maintenance costs made it a no-brainer for many.

2. Hyundai i10

Next, we have the pre owned Hyundai i10. Even though it was getting a bit older, the i10 still managed to stay relevant in the used car market, accounting for 4% of sales. Its compact size made it perfect for city driving, and it offered a smooth, comfortable ride with features like power windows and a responsive steering system. With a fuel economy of around 19 kmpl, it was a great choice for daily commuting.

3. Honda City

Now, let's talk about the second hand Honda City, the go-to sedan for comfort and luxury. In 2024, the City was the most popular used sedan, making up 3.5% of all used car sales. Known for its spacious interior, plush features, and smooth ride, the City was a favorite for those who wanted a little extra refinement without breaking the bank. Whether it was the third or fourth generation, the Honda City was all about performance and efficiency, with the petrol version offering around 17 kmpl and the diesel clocking in at over 22 kmpl.

4. Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire

If you were looking for something a bit more stylish than the Maruti Suzuki Swift but still practical, the second hand Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire was the perfect option. This compact sedan captured 3.5% of the used car market in 2024. With a spacious cabin, decent tech features, and a smooth ride, the Dzire struck the ideal balance between comfort and affordability. And with fuel efficiency of up to 25 kmpl, it was an economical choice for those who wanted to save on running costs.

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0

The used Wagon R, a staple on Indian roads for years, was another favorite in 2024, especially the 1.0-liter variant. Its tall-boy design, roomy interiors, and practicality made it perfect for families and first-time car buyers. With fuel efficiency around 21 kmpl and extremely low maintenance costs, it was an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers. The best part? 95% of used Wagon Rs sold in 2024 had a manual transmission, proving that people loved the simplicity and control it offered.

6. Hyundai Grand i10

Finally, we have the Hyundai Grand i10, a car that continues to shine in the pre owned car market. Its compact design and feature-packed interior made it especially popular with urban buyers. With features like rear AC vents, keyless entry, and a touchscreen infotainment system, the Grand i10 offered a lot of bang for the buck. The petrol version, with a mileage of around 19 kmpl, was the most preferred, and Hyundai's extensive service network made ownership hassle-free.

Wrapping it up

In 2024, the used car market in India was driven by value-conscious buyers looking for reliable, affordable options. The Swift, i10, Wagon R, and City stood out for their practicality and performance, while the Dzire and Grand i10 offered extra comfort and features. As the second hand car market continues to grow, it's clear that consumers are making smart, well-researched choices to get the most out of their purchases - and it looks like the trend is here to stay!

