New Delhi [India], July 22: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has worked with Axtel Industries Limited, a specialist in engineering process systems for the food & beverage industry, to upgrade its chocolate moulding and spice processing systems. By integrating Rockwell's innovative motion and process control systems, safety, and advanced diagnostics solutions, Axtel has achieved greater precision, efficiency, and consistency in chocolate moulding line and spice processing, while improving safety and sustainability.

Axtel developed a fully automated chocolate moulding line using Rockwell Automation's Kinetix® 5700 servo drives and Integrated Architecture® safety solution. For spice mixing solution, it leveraged Rockwell's advanced ControlLogix® processor and PlantPAx® system to create fully automated ingredient management system.

Speaking about the relationship, Ajay Desai, executive director, Axtel Industries, said: "In the last 30 years, Axtel and Rockwell Automation have collaborated on countless projects and provided sustainable automation solutions to customers. We continue to invest robustly in such technologies and shall continue doing so in the future."

Dilip Sawhney, managing director, Rockwell Automation India, added: "We always strive to empower our customers to innovate and achieve excellence. We value our longstanding relationship with Axtel and applaud their success in developing world-class machines."

For operational excellence, Axtel leveraged Rockwell's Integrated Architecture® consisting of GuardLink® 2.0 and Kinetix® 5700 servo drives system to enhance safety and efficiency. As a result, Axtel achieved the PLd Safety Performance Level in its manufacturing solutions. This accomplishment has made Axtel-manufactured machines and process plants safer and more sustainable.

The traditional process automation technology used by Axtel had limited capabilities, where different stock-keeping units (SKUs) were required from a single chocolate moulding line. This complex chocolate moulding processes, which involve filling and book moulding for multiple SKUs on single moulding line requires high levels of accuracy, precision, and efficiency.

In spice processing, Axtel had a need for enhanced reporting capability as the evolving market dynamics demanded a better compliance, operational efficiency, quality control, and safety. With the fully automated ingredient management system, managing multiple ingredients, including small and micro, while ensuring data integrity has significantly supported the manufacturing process for spice processors. This automation has improved both precision and efficiency, enhancing the quality and consistency of the final product.

