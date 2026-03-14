NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Some brands make lipsticks. KIRO makes lip products that truly appreciate your lips. So while Lip Appreciation Day (March 16) is a great excuse to celebrate, KIRO believes your lips deserve that attention every single day.

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This Lip Appreciation Day, the clean beauty brand puts its lip collection in focus, celebrating lips with flattering nudes, expressive colour, skin-loving ingredients and textures that feel as good on the lips as they look.

Because appreciating lips means more than just adding colour. It means creating lip products that deliver full colour in a single swipe, feel lightweight and comfortable, and stay wearable through the day without dryness or discomfort.

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At the heart of the collection is the Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick, created for those who love the look of matte lips without the dryness that often comes with it. Delivering intense pigment in one swipe, the formula settles into a breathable matte finish while apricot and avocado oils help keep lips moisturised.

For a softer, plush finish, the Velvet Souffle Liquid Lipstick offers a velvety matte texture that gently blurs lip lines and leaves lips with a smooth wash of colour. The formula is enriched with CoQ10, an antioxidant that helps protect lips, and Aquaxyl, which supports long-lasting hydration, ensuring comfort through the day.

Balancing colour with nourishment, the Ceramide Tinted Lip Glaze Balm adds a hint of colour with a glass-like shinewhile ingredients like ceramides and squalane help support and repair the lip barrier. Meanwhile, the Fleur Lip Balm, infused with calendula oil, helps soothe and calm dry lips while delivering gentle hydration.

For women who love versatility, the Four Play Lip Stack brings together four wearable shades in one sleek, compact format, making it easy to switch colours through the day, whether it's a work meeting, a quick coffee break or a night out.

Speaking about the philosophy behind the range, Vasundhara Patni, Founder of KIRO , said, "Women today are constantly multitasking, and their beauty products need to move with them. When we develop lip products, we focus on creating formulas that deliver beautiful colour instantly while also caring for the lips. Our formulations are thoughtfully researched and infused with ingredients like apricot and avocado oils, CoQ10, Aquaxyl, ceramides and calendula oil so that every swipe not only enhances colour but also supports lip health. Lip Appreciation Day is a lovely reminder, but for us, appreciating lips is something our products are designed to do every single day. Clean beauty, for us, means creating products that women can wear comfortably and confidently, knowing their lips are being cared for."

From balanced nudes that flatter natural lip tones to rich browns, warm terracottas and elegant reds, the collection is designed to bring together colour, comfort and care in equal measure.

Because when it comes to appreciating your lips, KIRO believes they deserve that love every single day not just on Lip Appreciation Day.

To explore the full range, visit www.kirobeauty.com

About Kiro

Founded by Vasundhara Patni, KIRO is an Indian clean beauty brand that blends high-performance makeup with skincare-inspired formulations. Built on the philosophy of beauty that is effective, mindful and indulgent, the brand offers a range of vegan, cruelty-free products designed to deliver rich colour, comfortable wear and skin-friendly ingredients. Known for its lightweight textures, versatile formats and shades thoughtfully developed for Indian skin tones, KIRO focuses on creating makeup that fits seamlessly into modern routines while encouraging self-expression. With a growing portfolio across lip, face and eye categories, the brand continues to innovate at the intersection of clean beauty, performance and everyday usability.

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