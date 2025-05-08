PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8: In a defining moment for Karnataka's real estate sector, Rohan Corporation, Mangalore's leading builders and developers, proudly announces Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan as its official brand ambassador for Karnataka.

Founded and headquartered in Mangalore, Karnataka, Rohan Corporation is a name synonymous with trust, class, and excellence. Over the past three decades, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping Mangalore's skyline with landmark developments such as Hill Crest, High Crest, Rohan City & Rohan Square--projects that reflect their vision of modern, community-driven urban spaces.

This monumental collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan reflects a shared passion for excellence, innovation, and community-building--values that have consistently shaped Rohan Corporation's journey. With 25 completed landmark projects and a relentless commitment to sustainable, customer-centric development, the company continues to set new benchmarks in Karnataka's real estate landscape.

Dr. Rohan Monteiro, Founder and Chairman of Rohan Corporation, said: "Having Shah Rukh Khan represent Rohan Corporation is more than a partnership--it's a meeting of dreams and determination. Just as Shah Rukh Khan has inspired millions through his journey of hard work and passion, Rohan Corporation aspires to inspire through spaces that transform lives. With him on board, we are reaffirming our promise to redefine urban living in Karnataka and beyond."

Shah Rukh Khan added: "It is an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Rohan Corporation--a brand that mirrors my own values of perseverance, innovation, and heart. Their commitment to creating sustainable, community-driven spaces resonates deeply with me. I look forward to being part of their incredible journey of shaping tomorrow's cities with soul and vision."

Rooted in a strong vision to harmonize urban living with nature, Rohan Corporation strives to foster vibrant communities that enhance quality of life while preserving the environment. Their mission is to deliver exceptional value through cutting-edge design, superior construction quality, and an unwavering focus on customer delight.

With core values anchored in integrity, excellence, innovation, and sustainability, Rohan Corporation's partnership with Shah Rukh Khan signals a new era of dynamic growth, broader engagement, and a stronger brand presence--inspiring a new generation of dreamers and homeowners across Karnataka.

About Rohan Corporation

Rohan Corporation is a premier real estate development company based in Mangalore, Karnataka, renowned for its pioneering projects and steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction. Established with a vision to revolutionize urban living, the company has consistently delivered exceptional value through innovative approaches, sustainable practices, and meticulous attention to detail. With a diverse portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, Rohan Corporation continues to enhance quality of life and foster vibrant communities across Karnataka.

Website: www.rohancorporation.in

Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681496/Brand_Ambassador_SRK_Rohan_Corp.jpg

