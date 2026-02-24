Brisbane [Australia], February 24 (ANI): Australian wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney completed 3,000 runs in women's ODIs, becoming the seventh Aussie player to reach the milestone in women's ODIs. Also, pacer Megan Schutt climbed upto the third position in her team's all-time ODI wicket-taking charts.

Both Mooney and Schutt, two vital players in Australia's limited-overs set-up, had a memorable showing in their side's six-wicket win over India at Brisbane on Tuesday. While Mooney delivered a brilliant half-century in chase of 215 runs, Schutt got two wickets.

In the chase of 215, Mooney slammed 76 in 79 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Now, she has reached 3,073 runs in 93 matches and 85 innings at an average of 48.77, with five centuries and 20 fifties. The leading run-getter for Australia in ODIs is Belinda Clark, who has made 4,844 runs in 118 matches and 114 innings at an average of 47.49, with five centuries and 30 fifties and a best score of 229*.

On the other hand, Schutt's two wickets took her past Lisa Sthalekar (146 wickets) to become Australia's third-highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs, with 147 scalps in 109 matches at an average of 23.90, with five four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul to her name, with best figures of 5/19 to her name. Cathryn Fitzpatrick is Australia's leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs, with 180 wickets in 109 matches at an average of 16.79, with seven four-fers and four five-fors to her name and best figures of 5/14.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries came from Smriti Mandhana (58 in 68 balls, with seven fours) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (53 in 84 balls, with three fours), and a cameo from Kashvee Gautam (43 in 44 balls, with three fours and sixes) took India to 214/10 in 48.3 overs.

Ashleigh Gardner (3/33) and Megan Schutt (2/42) were among the top bowlers for Australia.

In the run-chase, skipper Healy (50 in 70 balls, with four boundaries) and Beth Mooney (76 in 79 balls, with five fours and two sixes) cracked brilliant fifties, while Phoebe Litchfield (32 in 32 balls, with six fours) and Annabel Sutherland (48* in 44 balls, with four boundaries and a six), taking Aussies to the target in 38.2 overs with six wickets left. (ANI)

