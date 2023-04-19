Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bollywood is not just a medium of entertainment but is one of the most loved film industries in the world. Year after year, we have witnessed new-age artists leaving a remarkable mark in the industry. Living his dream, debutant actor Rohit Raaj is set to enter Bollywood with the film 'Mystery of the Tattoo'.

The aspiring actor is currently shooting for the film in London. 'Mystery of the Tattoo' also stars Arjun Rampal, Manoj Joshi, Daisy Shah and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles. The crime thriller will see Rohit essaying the role of a barrister who solves a 20-year-old murder case through his sharpness and the intervention of the police.

Also Read | Mumbai Police 'All Out Operation' Leads to Many Crimes Detected, Offenders Caught.

For Rohit, acting has always been his passion. Since childhood, he dreamt to appear on the big screen. Now that he is a step closer to his dream, he is ensuring to give his 100% for his debut film. An engineer by qualification in the field of IT, Rohit Raaj has earlier worked as a child artist in TV soaps and other commercials.

On realising his calling to become an actor, Raaj mastered the Meisner Technique of acting; one of the prolific tools an actor can learn to improve the craft. As Rohit is working on his maiden project, he is overwhelmed and grateful towards his co-actors. The actor said, "Everyone has been so welcoming to me. Arjun sir has constantly supported me throughout the shooting of the film."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Three Children Drown in Pond in Yamuna Khadar, Probe Underway.

In addition, Rohit Raaj expressed his gratitude towards producers for giving him a breakthrough in the industry. Before getting into mainstream cinema, Raaj trained in acting at Barry John Acting School in Mumbai and Adishakti Theatre Arts in Pondicherry. Directed by Kalairasi Sathappan, 'Mystery of the Tattoo' is produced by Monarch Group and Mahadevan Ganesh.

Along with acting, Rohit Raaj is equally investing his time in health and fitness. He has imbibed discipline within him and calls it an integral part of his lifestyle. On a concluding note, the actor stated that he has a lot of expectations, and he is sure that the film will convey a powerful message to the audience.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)