Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI/PNN): 'Mujhe Meri Tarah', the romantic song sung by Jyotica Tangri and Sanket Banker is all set for release on February 7, 2022. Presented by music label Skillify, the music is composed by Rishabh Srivastava, written by Syed Amir Hussain and directed by Beno Pothen Kuruvilla, has actors Vishv Sharma and Nidhi Gangta who will be seen in the beautifully shot music video, the visuals of which are highly impressive.

The song depicts the saga of two lovers who are apart and longing to be with each other. The singers, both of whom have a wide body of work behind them, have done enough justice by rendering their beautiful voices, which make the song stand out.

The song starts with Jyotica's soulful voice that depicts the actresses (played by Nidhi Gangta) loneliness where she is seeking to be with her soulmate who is away. Sanket has lent his voice as a 'Sutradhar' who musically narrates the actor's (played by Vishv Sharma) ordeal through music. He appreciates the kind of love he gets back from his soulmate and expresses his love through these words, "Mujhe Meri Tarah, Hai Tu Bhi Chahata, Jaan Ke Dil Ko Mila Hai Ab Sukoon". The song is all about love and longing and reminds us that true love is about embracing the other person in the way they are, despite their shortcomings. The song further highlights that it's often the long duration of separation that draws two people closer, making them seek unconditional love.

Both the singers have enough experience in this field, the reason they have added that special touch to the song through their soulful vocals. Jyotica is a renowned Bollywood playback singer and has sung in films like Fukrey Returns, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Laila Majnu and many more. She has also won the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2018, whereas Sanket is a banker-turned-singer, lyricist and YouTuber based from Mumbai, who has a huge social media following. He has trained under Shankar Mahadevan Academy and Berklee School of Music and has sung in many distinct languages like Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, Marathi and English.

Have a glimpse of the music video on YouTube : https://youtu.be/mKM2DFi2zbg

