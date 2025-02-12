ATK

New Delhi [India], February 12: The much-awaited romantic song Raanjha Tera Heeriye, directed by Anil Madansuri, is now out, ready to touch hearts with its soulful melody and heartfelt storytelling. Featuring a fresh and captivating on-screen pairing of Pranali Ghogare and Gaurav Deshmukh, this song beautifully captures the essence of unspoken love. The music and lyrics are composed by Abhimanyu Karlekar, making it a perfect Valentine's season treat.

Shot against the breathtaking backdrops of PBA Film City, Pune, and the scenic beaches of Alibaug, the song brings an enchanting visual experience. Produced under the SK Production banner, Raanjha Tera Heeriye is backed by Shrinivas Kulkarni and Madhusudan Kulkarni, with Amol Ghodke as the creative producer.

https://bit.ly/Raanjhateraheeriye

The song narrates the story of Ravi, a young man hopelessly in love with Vaidehi, a girl who rides past his village garage every day on her way to the city. Ravi waits eagerly at noon, stealing glances but never gathering the courage to express his feelings. His friend Chhotu, who owns the garage, hopes Ravi will take a step forward. One day, Chhotu devises a plan--he scatters nails on the road, causing Vaidehi's bike to get a flat tire, forcing her to stop at the garage. As Ravi gets close to her, he drifts into a dream--envisioning a life where they are married and blissfully in love. But just as reality sets in, Vaidehi fixes her bike and leaves, unaware of Ravi's silent affection. Chhotu watches in disappointment, realizing Ravi will keep dreaming but never take action.

With its soothing melody, stunning visuals, and emotionally charged narrative, Raanjha Tera Heeriye is a song that resonates with everyone who has ever loved from afar but never found the courage to speak up. The talented team behind the project includes DOPs Rahul Zhende and Rohit Jenkewad, editor Anil Madansuri, executive producer Santosh Kharat, DI colorist Deva Awhad, art director Dilip Kandhare, makeup artist Harshad Khule, hair stylist Sonalioza, and costume stylist Rashmi Mokhalkar. Line producer Ram Shinde and production manager Nayum R. Pathan have played key roles in bringing this song to life, with special thanks to Kishor Nakhate, Vaibhav Lamture, and Ganesh Mhaske. The publicity design is handled by Anil Madansuri.

Raanjha Tera Heeriye is now available on YouTube, while the audio is streaming on all major platforms. Don't miss this musical journey of love, longing, and lost moments!

