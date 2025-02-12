PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: On 13th February 2025, the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB), in collaboration with the Chirag Rural Development Foundation, will mark the completion of its 40th Integrated Village Development Project. This milestone initiative, implemented in the remote village of Chandragav, Palghar District, is set to significantly enhance the quality of life for its residents through sustainable solar energy solutions and critical infrastructure improvements.

RCB President Satyan Israni highlighted the impact of this transformation, stating, "This initiative will provide continuous light to 723 villagers through individual solar lamps. Additionally, solar lift irrigation will ensure that 15 farming families have year-round access to water, enabling the cultivation of over 15 acres of land. Households will benefit from a daily supply of 2,500 liters of drinking water, with individual water filters provided to ensure safe consumption. Furthermore, the installation of 23 solar-powered streetlights will enhance safety in the village, reducing the risk of snake and scorpion bites."

A strong emphasis has also been placed on education and child welfare. With the introduction of smart TVs and uninterrupted solar power, 40 primary school children, including 22 girls, will experience an improved learning environment. Similarly, 52 children, including 28 girls, attending the village Anganwadi will benefit from continuous solar-powered facilities, fostering engaged foundational learning throughout the year.

This initiative has been made possible through the generous financial support of Indian Oxides and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. and the Narayan family, who contributed in the loving memory of Seetha Narayan. Additionally, on 16th February 2025, another Integrated Village Development Project will be inaugurated in the villages of Bhoyepada, Wanipada, and Gavthan with support from Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.

Pratibha Pai, Founder of Chirag Rural Development Foundation, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative, stating, "This marks a significant milestone in our association with the Rotary Club of Bombay and our commitment to enhancing rural livelihoods through solar energy. With this intervention at Chandragav, our efforts have now reached 40 villages, positively impacting 13,088 lives. Over the years, we have solarized 35 educational facilities, including primary schools and Anganwadis, ensuring engaged learning environments. We have brought 360 acres of land under continuous irrigation, installed 140 solar streetlights, and provided 50,000 liters of safe drinking water at the household level--all powered by 229KW of clean solar energy."

Beyond infrastructure, the initiative also includes training programs for farmers on best agricultural practices to optimize yield. In some cases, farmers have been provided with seeds and fruit-bearing saplings to further support their livelihoods.

With an integrated approach to rural development, the project contributes towards mitigating urban migration by fostering self-sustaining communities. The Rotary Club of Bombay and Chirag Rural Development Foundation continue their commitment to creating lasting, positive change in rural India through sustainable and impactful initiatives.

