Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts continues its legacy of compelling storytelling with the release of three exceptional short films: Badminton, Next, Please, and The Promise. Starring the versatile Jim Sarbh in a recurring role as a bartender, these films are helmed by acclaimed directors Dibakar Banerjee, Rishav Kapoor, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. The platform has consistently been a pioneer in bringing together India's finest talent to create thought-provoking narratives for a discerning audience.

A Trio of Riveting Stories

* Directed by the celebrated Dibakar Banerjee, Badminton is a 11-minute drama starring Jim Sarbh, Sayani Gupta, and Vijay Maurya. Set in a bar, the film explores complex human emotions, secrets, and unexpected twists through sharp storytelling and engaging dialogues.

* Rishav Kapoor's Next, Please, written by the acclaimed Chaitanya Tamhane, offers a witty take on modern dating. Starring Jim Sarbh, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Shardul Bhardwaj, this 12-minute film delves into the nuances of digital-age relationships, blending humour and surprise in equal measure.

* Tigmanshu Dhulia directs The Promise, a deeply moving 10-minute film starring Jim Sarbh and Priyamani. Exploring themes of love, loss, and resilience, this eagerly awaited short film is set for release in early March 2025.

Watch Badminton and Next Please, exclusively on Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts YouTube Channel, the destination for original and inspiring short films, featuring some of India's finest actors and directors. And don't forget to turn into the premiere of 'The Promise' on 18th March.

The Select Ones Speak

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development, Pernod Ricard India, expressed enthusiasm for the latest additions: "Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts has become synonymous with select storytelling, redefining how audiences engage with short films. With Badminton, Next, Please, and The Promise, we bring fresh, innovative narratives from visionary filmmakers, reinforcing our commitment to artistic excellence."

Jim Sarbh, reflecting on his experience, shared, "Each of these films offers a unique perspective on human emotions and relationships. It was a privilege to collaborate with such talented directors, and I look forward to audiences connecting with these powerful stories."

Dibakar Banerjee, making his debut with Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts, said, "Badminton is a deeply personal project that captures the raw complexities of human nature. This platform champions artistic integrity and bold storytelling, making it an ideal home for this film."

Director Rishav Kapoor added, "Exploring digital-age relationships through Next, Please was an exciting challenge. Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts provides a crucial space for filmmakers to experiment and reach engaged audiences."

Tigmanshu Dhulia, director of The Promise, remarked, "This film captures the intricacies of love and commitment. Thanks to Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts, we could bring this heartfelt story to life, and I believe it will deeply resonate with viewers."

Excellence in Short Films

Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts is 'the' destination for Indian short films where viewers can experience select narratives and storytelling. The platform has collaborated with successful storytellers who truly stand for originality and creativity. Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts has evolved to create an ecosystem for aspiring and established directors alike to bring world class storytelling to our discerning audiences.

Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts has released some of the most genre-defining, short films featuring renowned artists and directors, that have gone on to win 200+ awards, including 6 Filmfare awards, making the platform the largest and most credible destination for short films in India. Ahalya, Chutney, Manoranjan, Devi and Ouch are just some of the phenomenal films that have been released on this platform.

