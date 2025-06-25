India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 25: The kitchen is an important area when it comes to every Indian home. This is not only a place where one cooks, but also spends time in. It is the place that reflects love, where traditions are kept alive, where family gets together. Whether it is a mother teaching the young child to cook or chop vegetables, to a couple cooking their favorite dinner together. The kitchen is an area filled with elegance and emotions.

Setting the Standard Since 1978

Royale Touche has never been the one to follow the crowd. Royale Touche, founded in 1978 offers a variety of kitchen laminates that blend with every interior decor and theme. Whether it's to cater laminates for a traditional home or a modern rustic decor, Royale Touche provideas a laminate for every house. Royale Touche has the state-of-the-art manufacturing processes that cater laminates of superior quality, long lasting durability and variety desired in today's times.

With a strong presence in more than 220 exclusive showrooms and over 20,000 channel partners, Royale Touche laminates adorn thousands of luxury homes, boutique hotels, and contemporary commercial kitchens.

Redefining Kitchen Aesthetics

Royale Touche offers a variety of laminate collections spread over 900+ designs and 200+ textures to choose from. At Royale Touche, one can find a laminate that best suits their personality, and interior decor theme.

One of the most acclaimed offerings is the Crystal Collection, crafted especially for premium kitchen spaces. Unlike ordinary PVC or acrylic options, Crystal laminates offer a stunning mirror-like gloss or matte finish, exceptional scratch resistance, greater longevity, and easier cleaning, all while maintaining a luxurious look. The laminates are elegant and functional, meeting critical Indian kitchen requirements like stain and moisture resistance. Whether you're remodelling an island kitchen with European flair or a modular Indian kitchen with traditional overtones, Royale Touche's kitchen laminates deliver elegance and reliability.

Seamless Experience of Selection

Royale Touche ensures its customers and prospects experience a seamlless experience when making a choice of product, With a retail presence of great strength in cities, every showroom is loaded with tastefully crafted displays, trained staff, and design consultants to guide homeowners and architects. Royale Touche enables its clients to browse through real samples, order sample kits, and get any desired counselling when purchasing laminates.

Technologically Advanced and Design-Forward

Royale Touche's competitive advantage in the market comes from its concentration on quality production. All laminates are designed with European-imported raw materials and machinery, providing superior functionality. Its 1.00 mm and 1.25 mm laminate sheets are designed to be resistant to daily wear and tear found in Indian kitchens.

To assist contemporary interior professionals, Royale Touche provides downloadable BIM files and virtual design software. These aid designers and architects in visualizing spaces with accuracy and convenience rendering project implementation more efficient and uniform.

Trusted by Homeowners and Designers

Over the last decade, Royale Touche has gained a faithful clientele of India's top interior designers. Right from celebrity bungalows to industrialist mansions, its laminates are the top choice for kitchen makeovers that demand perfection.

Designers often rely on Royale Touche for its subtle textures such as matte and woodgrain, which are perfect for the creation of warm, sophisticated spaces. Royale Touche gives utmost importance to performance and aesthetics.

With Royale Touche, homeowners can relax and worry less about the quality. They can focus on finishing the entire interior decor, including furniture elements like kitchen cabinets and countertops, wardrobes, walls, or floors.

Safety with Style

Choosing the right, safe, nontoxic materials is of utmost importance when planning for health oriented designs. Royale Touche laminates meet international safety standards; they're fire resistant, germ-repellent, and compliant to eco-sensitive building codes. In high-traffic kitchen areas, they provide comfort without compromising on style. Each product is crafted using the best raw materials using the latest technology to ensure your kitchen is gorgeous and lasts for decades.

Brand of Choice for High-End Kitchen Makeovers

What supports Royale Touche's leadership is the luxury experience that it offers both homeowners and professionals. Be it 8x4 ft life-sized laminates displayed in retail spaces or virtual design modules and sample kits, the customers are assured of being able to make informed decisions confidently.

Royale Touche is not a product, it's a promise. A promise of luxury, performance, and design that turns ordinary places into extraordinary experiences. With laminates, in the world of laminate, Royale Touche is the only name that architects, designers, and India's millions of homeowners trust.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)