WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on ‘Ad Preference in Status and Channel’ Feature To Give Users More Control Over Advertisements They See

Mumbai, June 25: WhatsApp is working on a new feature to allow users to set their ad preferences for Status and channels. Meta-owned platform recently announced that it would support ads and show them to the Status and paid subscription channels. WhatsApp has been free for all users for years, and this move allowed Meta to include advertisements. However, the company promised that the new features would be built with the users' privacy kept in mind.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new feature called "Ad preference for Status and Channels". This new WhatsApp feature will allow users to manage their preferences and ads on status and channels. It is currently under development and has not been released to beta testers. However, it will soon be rolled out for developers and final users in the coming days. Perplexity Users Can Now Schedule Daily Tasks and Set Reminders and More on WhatsApp; Know How To Use These Features.

How Will 'Ad Preference for Status and Channels' Work in WhatsApp?

WhatsApp ads in Status and Channels were recently launched for all the users and allowed the businesses and channel owners to promote their products or services to the users in the Status section's Update tab and the channel directory. WhatsApp said that it had introduced these features with the users' privacy in consideration. According to the platform, the advertisements in the Status section will be displayed using minimal and non-personal information. OpenAI ChatGPT Connectors Update: Pro Users Can Now Access Google Drive, Dropbox, SharePoint and More; Check Details.

The upcoming "ad preferences" feature will allow users to view the ads' details and hide or unhide advertisers. WhatsApp users can also choose to see "Recent ad activity" and "Advertisers you've seen." options. According to the report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will also show a list of advertisers whose ads appeared recently. Users can permanently hide ads from specific advertisers in Status or Channels. They can easily restore visibility to any hidden advertiser from the same screen if preferences change.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).