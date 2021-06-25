New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/Mediawire): Runwal Group, one of India's leading real estate developers, recently announced the launch of a new tower 'Broadway' in their project Runwal Avenue at Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai.

Intended to offer a world-class lifestyle inspired by international standards, it will offer a smart lifestyle with a blend of connectivity, conveniences and comforts.

With multiple high-rise towers, Broadway will feature spacious 1, 2 and 3 BHK residences with efficient designs and very attractive prices. Situated at the arterial location of Kanjurmarg, the project brings every significant landmark closer to you.

Kanjurmarg enjoys fantastic road, rail and upcoming Metro connectivity which will be further enhanced by a 4 line metro interchange hub that has been proposed under a kilometer away from Runwal Avenue. Metro lines 4 & 6 are already under construction.

The railway station is just 300 meters away and arterial roads like JVLR and Eastern Express Highway are also in close proximity to the project.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of a new tower - Broadway at Runwal Avenue in Kanjurmarg East. The project is intended to bring the best from international living to the buyers with a blend of retail experiences, green open spaces and premium lifestyle amenities on offer, in addition to excellent connectivity options. Kanjurmarg has already emerged as the new city centre and Broadway will make it the perfect address for world class living," said Subodh Runwal, Managing Director - Runwal Group, while speaking on the occasion.

Runwal Avenue will feature thoughtfully designed facilities such as a health clinic within the premises by a leading healthcare institution and a Wi-Fi-enabled business centre space to allow residents to manage their work from home lifestyle. It will also feature 'Fifth Avenue' - an integrated high street retail galleria. This will feature branded stores, restaurants, cafes, salons, and much more.

Residents of Runwal Avenue can pamper themselves with a wide range of amenities such as an overall landscape area of approx. 1,00,000 sqft with lifestyle amenities such as swimming pools, jogging track, badminton courts, landscaped gardens, indoor games, state-of-the-art gym, multipurpose court, yoga pavilion, kids play area, creche, aqua gym/Jacuzzi and many more. In addition, a beautiful public garden of approx. 5 acres, situated just a 5 minute walk away will bring the joys of nature and green spaces closer.

Kanjurmarg has grown rapidly and has become a much sought-after destination amongst home buyers. It is a well-developed location with a cosmopolitan population. Situated just 10 minutes from Powai, it offers Powai's advantages at a far more attractive price with a better lifestyle.

For more information visit: http://runwalgroup.in/

Learn more about the project: https://youtu.be/zBMMfiavudU

