California [US], May 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Headquartered at Hong Kong, Rupus Global Limited (rupusglobal.com), one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical company with leadership position in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), finished dosage forms (FDFs) and provides contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) in key segments such as Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Protozoal, Anti-Diabetic, Vitamins, Anti-Malarial, Anti Cancer has set out an ambitious goal to boost its revenue for 225 Million USD by 2023-24.

To accelerate its growth engine by revenue & global expansion, Rupus Global Limited is exploring new partnerships in Africa & UAE to launch about 50 products in the next 12 months - from Anti-Malarial drugs to pain management and Anti-Cancer.

(Prof) Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, Managing Director & Chief Scientific Officer of the Hong Kong based Rupus Global Limited set out its growth plan & said, "We are actively looking out to explore new partnerships & collaborations in Europe for technology transfer & manufacturing associations in the next 12 months in the key segments of Anti-Malarial drugs, Pain Management and Anti-Cancer to cater to the growing demands of the world market."

"We are already present in more than 75 countries, our aim is to touch 100 companies through research & innovations. We are in advanced stage of negotiations with some of the best institutes & companies. Rupus Global Limited will soon be making its presence felt in the United States & we will soon be having an office there. The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market was valued at approximately USD 177.05 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 258.60 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of nearly 7.50 per cent during the forecast period 2022-2027. The key factors boosting the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market are the rising drug research and development activities for drug manufacturing, the increasing importance of generics, and the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals. However, the unfavorable drug price control policies across various nations and high manufacturing costs are expected to hinder the market's growth. Moreover, the launches of new drugs and biological products, acquisitions, collaborations, and regional expansions are some of the strategic initiatives being taken by the companies to maintain stability in the market. This is likely to fuel market growth in the near future. For instance, in 2020, Quartic.ai and Bright Path Labs collaborated to develop AI-based technology for the continuous manufacturing of critical APIs that are required for producing crucial small-molecule drugs."

Armed with Chemical Engineering degree, Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is currently the promoter Director of Hong Kong based pharmaceutical company Rupus Global Limited. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is a global opinion maker of contemporary issues & a much sought after speaker in various international forums. Dr Kannan is credited with reputation for innovation, social connections, track record for value creation and investor expectations for value creation. As a Research Scholar, Dr. Kannan has published many research papers & is associated with many top notch International Institutions as Editorial Reviewer. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is a global Citizen & a strong believer in Corporate Social Responsibilities.

Over the years, Dr Kannan has slowly transitioned away from Corporate World and into philanthropic & academic ventures. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, 45 years, is the Founder and Promoter & Managing Director of our Company. He holds a doctorate in Business Management (Ph.D.). He has an experience of 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry. As the Promoter & Managing Director, Dr Vishwanatth, has been the backbone of our Company's operations and is involved in formulating the Company's strategy. Under his guidance, our Company, ventured into new geographies with a wide product range in various therapeutic segments. His vision and value system have guided the organization towards profitable sustainability. Believing in delegation of responsibility, Dr. Vishwanatth created a professional team and expects Rupus Global Limited to emerge as a global player across multiple therapeutic segments.

Rupus Global Limited is a research-focused vertically integrated pharmaceutical Company, which Contract manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), finished dosage forms (FDFs), and provides contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS). The Company focuses on 5 niche business areas viz. Anti-malarial, multi-therapeutic Lozenges, Oncology Products, HIV products, and Codeine-based cough syrups. The Company is a market leader in the Anti-malarial API segment and is the world's third-largest contract manufacturer of Quinine salts. Rupus Global Limited product portfolio consists of the second generation, Quinine-based Anti-malarial APIs, third-generation Artemisinin-based Anti-malarial APIs; Niche APIs, and FDFs complimented by APIs in HIV, Diabetes, Ace Inhibitor, and CNS.

Rupus Global Limited has a distributor network of ~250 distributors in India and has entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with Rx Pharma (India) to distribute the company's products domestically. It also exports its products to more than 60 emerging countries in Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The Company's API business has grown rapidly since its commencement in FY2018 and currently contributes ~60 per cent of total revenues while its formulation business contributes ~40 per cent of total revenues.

