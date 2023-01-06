Biratnagar [Nepal], January 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): FMCG distribution companies often rely on field sales teams to visit retailers and distributors regularly, and managing these teams can be challenging. Without technology, it can be difficult for field sales teams to access updated product, pricing and customer information on the go, and for managers to track their team and consolidate sales activities.

Nepal-based Delta Tech provides a solution to this problem through the Delta Sales App.

Launched in 2018 by Ekta Golchha, an alumnus of Oxford University and Warwick University, UK, Delta Sales App is a SaaS-based solution that is revolutionizing the way businesses manage their field sales operations and communicate with their field sales team. The app streamlines sales activities, automates administrative and repetitive tasks, and provides quick access to customer and product information, all of which contribute to increased productivity for sales teams. GPS tracking of field sales reps also provides managers with a real-time view of sales activities and sales rep's effectiveness in the field. Field sales teams using Delta Sales App typically double the number of customers they visit each month, thereby increasing the company's overall revenue.

"The field sales industry is in the midst of a digital transformation, and adopting new technologies is crucial for businesses to stay competitive. Delta Sales App is designed to help field sales teams boost their productivity and performance. Our app enables users to manage their sales processes and analyze customer data, and simplifies the work of sales teams by providing them with quick and convenient access to information they need in order to be successful. It also automates tedious and time-consuming tasks, thereby allowing the sales team to focus on selling. Additionally, brands have been able to reach more stores in a cost effective and scalable way using this app." says Ekta Golchha, Founder of Delta Sales App.

Delta Sales App is a full-fledged field sales automation app, equipped with features such as attendance management, order reporting, customer management, geo-location tagging, payment collection, beat planning, visit reporting, expense reporting, employee targets, inventory and delivery management. These features enable sales teams to outperform and achieve success in their roles. This app has proven to be incredibly useful for companies in the distribution industry, with over 400 FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) manufacturers and distributors currently using it.

The app also seamlessly integrates with popular accounting software, including Tally, Busy, Zohobooks and Quickbooks, making it all the more useful. Delta Sales App's integration capability streamlines the ordering process and improves order accuracy and order fulfillment for field sales teams on the go.

According to Golchha, Delta Sales App has been successfully implemented across a wide range of industries, including food, beverages, cosmetics, paper, plastic, oil, lubricants, paints, and chemicals. The app's user-friendliness and capabilities of easily scaling up or down to meet the needs of different sales teams and industries makes it fit into various industries seamlessly.

Delta Sales App is redefining field sales automation in the FMCG industry. The SaaS platform is helping businesses improve their efficiency and effectiveness in reaching customers and managing their sales teams, which can ultimately drive sales and grow the business.

Delta Tech, founded in 2016 is a tech company based in Biratnagar, Nepal. Initially, Delta Tech focused on providing IT services, but later ventured into the SaaS industry. Delta Tech is a company of RK Golchha Group, one of the oldest and reputed business houses in Nepal.

