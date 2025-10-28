NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director of Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. (LMIL), has achieved a significant milestone with his second consecutive appearance in Time Magazine. This rare honour places him among a select group of global business visionaries, including some of India's most respected industry pioneers who have been featured twice for their contributions to industry and society.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Series Now Supports Adobe's Project Indigo, Front Camera Assistance Coming Soon; Check Features and Other Details.

Upadhyay's recognition in Time's "Entrepreneurs to Watch" list in both 2024 and 2025 reinforces his expanding international reputation as a leader reshaping the future of healthcare and advanced manufacturing in India. Time Magazine's profile emphasises his pivotal role in transforming Lord's Mark Industries into a MedTech and diagnostics force aligned with India's innovation agenda.

From Vision to Scaled ImpactUnder Upadhyay's stewardship, LMIL has transitioned from a diversified enterprise to a healthcare innovation company with a focus of over 98% on MedTech, diagnostics, genomics, and biotech-led manufacturing.

Also Read | Rohan Jaitley, Mithun Manhas Meet Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah To Boost Cricket Infrastructure (See Post).

Flagship initiatives include:

- Renalyx smart dialysis ecosystem enabling access to affordable renal care

- One DNA genomic testing platform supporting preventive health adoption

- AI-powered diagnostic tools for oral cancer and sickle cell detection

These advancements make a meaningful contribution to India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions by strengthening domestic capabilities and addressing critical national health burdens at scale.

A Place Among Global InnovatorsFew Indian business leaders have been featured twice in Time Magazine's notable lists. Visionary entrepreneurs who transformed India's technology and industry landscape have set benchmarks in this league. Upadhyay's consecutive entries signal the arrival of a new generation of leadership driven by technology, access, and purpose.

Accelerating India's Global Healthcare MomentLMIL has recently secured US FDA registration, catalysed expansion into the US and SAARC markets, and announced significant investments leading India toward becoming a global MedTech manufacturing hub, including plans for Asia's largest biochemistry and medical device facilities by 2028.

Upadhyay's recurring presence in Time Magazine underscores a crucial narrative shift: India is not only advancing in digital and financial innovation, but it is stepping confidently into global healthcare leadership. His journey reflects an entrepreneurial model grounded in transformation, societal relevance, and global ambition.

As India's role on the world stage grows stronger, leaders like Sachidanand Upadhyay exemplify a future where industrial success and national progress advance together.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)