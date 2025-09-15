Sachin Rai and SRIT Honoured at UK Parliament with Entrepreneurship Award for Innovation in Laptop Rental and Digital Access

New Delhi [India], September 15: SRIT, a leading provider of IT rental and digital access solutions, has been honoured with a prestigious Entrepreneurship Award at a ceremony held in the UK Parliament. The recognition highlights the company's innovation and leadership in building sustainable, flexible laptop rental models that have expanded access to technology for businesses, educational institutions and community organisations across the UK.

The award celebrates SRIT's role in delivering short- and long-term laptop and IT equipment rentals with comprehensive support services, including installation, maintenance and refurbishment. By emphasising a rental-first approach, rapid nationwide provisioning and a strong commitment to circular-economy practices, SRIT has reduced electronic waste while enabling organisations to scale their technology requirements efficiently.

According to the selection panel, SRIT stood out for its ability to combine commercial agility with measurable social and environmental outcomes. The company has been credited with supporting digital inclusion through partnerships that provide device access during critical periods, as well as programmes aimed at building digital skills in underserved communities.

Sachin Rai, founder and CEO of SRIT, has led the company's expansion from a niche service into a national model widely adopted by corporates, universities, event organisers and charities. Under his leadership, SRIT has become known not only for its strong business performance but also for its contributions to closing the digital divide.

"The dignitaries at Westminster commended SRIT's pragmatic and scalable model for IT rentals, which balances market demand with long-term sustainability goals," noted Rai. "This recognition reflects the growing importance of shifting from a one-time purchase mindset to a responsible, managed technology resource."

Looking ahead, SRIT has announced plans to expand its rental fleet, develop further partnerships with public and private stakeholders, and launch new initiatives to reduce e-waste and extend device lifecycles. The company also intends to scale training and employment pathways in technology refurbishment and logistics in order to further support digital inclusion.

The honour at the UK Parliament underscores the increasing value placed on business strategies that integrate innovation, sustainability and social impact, positioning SRIT at the forefront of a more responsible and accessible digital future.

