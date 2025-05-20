SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute (SAII), an ambitious academic initiative by Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is reshaping the future of AI education in India. With an inclusive and forward-looking approach, SAII is specifically designed to bring students from both technical and non-technical backgrounds, such as Science, Commerce and Arts, into the fold of one of the world's most transformative technologies: artificial intelligence.

In a time when AI is influencing everything from healthcare and agriculture to media and finance, SAII believes that talent and curiosity, not just technical skills, should be the gateway to entering this field. The institute aims to equip a wider range of students with the tools, knowledge, and mindset needed to thrive in tomorrow's AI-powered workforce.

AI for All - Innovative Undergraduate programmes

With this vision, SAII offers two distinct undergraduate programmes that merge core AI principles with domain-specific applications:

* B.Sc. (Artificial Intelligence) Honours / Honours with Research - This academically rich programme introduces AI through the lens of real-world sectors that directly impact communities. Students can choose from tracks such as Health Sciences, Sports Sciences, Agriculture, Cybersecurity, and Data Science. These pathways allow them to apply AI in ways that support sustainable development, healthcare innovation, data protection, and more--areas with immense social relevance.

* B.B.A. (Artificial Intelligence) Honours / Honours with Research - Combining business acumen with advanced technology, this programme prepares students to lead the AI transformation in corporate environments. It features specialization options in Financial Technologies, Marketing Technologies, Human Resource Technologies, and Media & Creative Industries. Through this blend, learners gain the analytical and strategic skills to innovate within industries that are rapidly being redefined by AI.

These programmes are structured to provide more than just academic understanding. They aim to nurture problem-solving abilities, ethical reasoning, and interdisciplinary thinking--all critical for AI professionals who must navigate both technical and human-centric challenges.

Welcoming Diverse Backgrounds with Inclusive Admissions

True to its mission of educational equity, SAII invites applications from students of any academic stream who have successfully completed Class 12 with at least 50% marks (or 45% for SC/ST candidates). This broad eligibility criterion ensures that bright, motivated students from all walks of life have the opportunity to build a future in AI--irrespective of whether they studied science or not in school.

"At SAII, we believe the future of artificial intelligence must be inclusive. It's not only about who can write code but also about who can think critically, act ethically, and envision new possibilities for society," said Prof. Ketan Kotecha, the Dean & Director of Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute. "We're proud to foster a generation of AI leaders who come from all academic disciplines, equipped to use technology for real-world change."

Experiential Learning and Ethical Foundations

The learning environment at SAII is designed to go far beyond textbooks. Students engage in hands-on projects, internships, and studio-based coursework that mirror real industry settings. Modern AI labs and immersive capstone projects give students a chance to explore AI applications firsthand, while close faculty mentoring fosters continuous growth.

A core focus of the curriculum is ethical AI use. In an age of increasing automation and digital decision-making, SAII ensures that graduates understand the broader impact of the technology they create--social, cultural, and environmental.

Key Dates for Prospective Students

* Last Date to Register: May 30, 2025

* Shortlist Announcement: June 4, 2025

* Personal Interaction Rounds: June 9-12, 2025

* Final Merit List Publication: June 19, 2025

* Programme Begins: July 25, 2025

About Symbiosis AI Institute (SAII)

SAII is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), committed to building a new generation of AI professionals through rigorous academics, hands-on experience, and a culture of inclusive innovation. By opening up AI pathways for students traditionally excluded from the tech space, SAII is not just teaching AI--it is redefining who gets to shape the future of this transformative technology.

To apply or learn more, visit: https://saii.edu.in

