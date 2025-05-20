It is that time of the year when football transfer news is what the fans look forward to. And this one involves Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez. The star goalkeeper has reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona as well as Manchester United amid uncertainty over his future at Aston Villa. The 32-year-old, who is a two-time Yachine Trophy winner, was seen in tears and waving at the fans at Villa Park after Aston Villa's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2024-25 and it sparked speculations about his future at the club. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery also did not offer much on Emiliano Martinez's future as he simply stated, "We will see." Real Madrid Announces Signing of Dean Hujisen; Spanish Footballer Puts Pen to Paper On Deal With Los Blancos For Five Years.

For the unversed, Emiliano Martinez had also signed a new contract with Aston Villa till 2029. According to Argentina's D Sports, both Manchester United and Barcelona have shown interest in signing Emiliano Martinez in the summer. Emiliano Martinez would fit perfectly at both the clubs that are reportedly interested in acquiring his services. With Marc-Andre ter Stegen spending a lot of time on the sidelines owing to a knee injury and uncertainty over the future of Wojciech Szczesny, who came out of retirement and joined the club mid-season, Barcelona are reportedly keen on having the Argentine on board, who also has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi Reflects on Legendary Rivalry With Cristiano Ronaldo for Ballon d’Or, Argentine Superstar Shares His Side of Story With Portuguese Icon (Watch Video).

Manchester United's Andre Onana has struggled with inconsistency since he joined the club and having someone of the stature of Emiliano Martinez would certainly be a big boost for the Red Devils under Ruben Amorim. Emiliano Martinez's career witnessed a massive turning point when he joined Aston Villa from Arsenal in 2020 and has gone on to cement himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has played 211 matches for Aston Villa so far.

