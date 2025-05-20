New Delhi, May 20: Apple is anticipated to launch the iPhone 17 series between September 11 and 13, 2025, during its annual fall event. Among the four expected models, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the new “Air” model is rumoured to replace the current Plus model. The new iPhone 17 Air model has drawn attention after the recent debut of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is known for its slim design, raising the possibility that the iPhone 17 Air might adopt a similarly sleek design. Ahead of the launch, Apple is also expected to showcase iOS 19 and its new Apple Intelligence features during WWDC25.

The iPhone 17 lineup is likely to feature design enhancements and feature upgrades from the iPhone 16 series. While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are anticipated to offer improvements, the base iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air may also see notable advancements. Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to combine a new design with advanced technology. Google I/O 2025: Google’s Developer Conference Keynote Starts Today; Know What To Expect and Check Live Streaming Details.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are likely to be powered by the Apple A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max might feature the advanced A19 Pro chip. Apple is also expected to introduce LTPO OLED panels across the lineup, which could enable always-on display support. Additionally, all models may finally get 120Hz ProMotion displays. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone, possibly measuring around 5.5mm in thickness and might feature a 6.6-inch display. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro could include a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a 6.9-inch display.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to offer a triple 48MP rear camera setup along with a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro may come with a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens, paired with a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to include a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. The standard iPhone 17 might include a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 12MP front camera. Microsoft and Elon Musk’s xAI Collaborate To Introduce Grok 3 in Azure AI Foundry With Free Preview for Limited Period; Check Details.

iPhone 17 Price in India (Expected)

The upcoming iPhone 17 series may come with the following price structure in India. The iPhone 17 is expected to start at approximately INR 89,900 and iPhone 17 Air could be priced slightly higher, around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro may come with a price of roughly INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to be priced around INR 1,64,900.

