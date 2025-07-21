SAIL powers Zojila tunnel with over 31,000 Tonnes of steel, Reinforcing its role in nation building (Image: PIB)

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Maharatna PSU company Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has emerged as the single largest steel supplier to the prestigious Zojila Tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir, Ministry of Steel said in a statement Monday.

This ambitious, under-construction project is set to become India's longest road tunnel and Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel.

SAIL has been positioned as a crucial partner to this strategic infrastructure initiative, having supplied over 31,000 tonnes of steel, including TMT Re-bars, Structurals, and Plates.

The company's continuous supply of steel to this project, as it progresses towards its 2027 completion, underscores its unwavering commitment.

This contribution to the Zojila Tunnel further solidifies SAIL's long-standing legacy of nation-building.

"Mega-projects like the Zojila Tunnel consistently trust the reliability and strength of SAIL's steel, a testament to the company's dedication to quality and its pivotal role in shaping India's future," the ministry's statement read.

Strategically located at an altitude of 11,578 feet, it is being constructed in the challenging Himalayan terrain.

Over 30 kilometers of tunnel will provide vital all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, via Dras and Kargil.

The tunnel is a crucial part of India's national infrastructure development, specifically the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway, and will significantly enhance civilian and military mobility in the region.

"This project is not only a strategic infrastructure asset but also represents a significant economic opportunity for the region. SAIL's contribution to the Zojila Tunnel adds to its broader legacy of supporting India's most iconic infrastructure projects, including the Chenab Railway Bridge, Atal Tunnel, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and the Dhola Sadiya and Bogibeel bridges," added the ministry.

Around 70 per cent work of Asia's longest tunnel - Zojila Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir has been completed. This was stated by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari while replying to supplementaries during question hour in the Lok Sabha this March. (ANI)

