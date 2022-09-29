Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/GPRC): On the occasion of World Heart Day, Sakra World Hospital, a premier healthcare organization in Bengaluru, conducted the Heart Health Walkathon today, with an aim to raise awareness about cardiovascular health for everyone.

The walkathon started from Sakra World Hospital and was flagged off in the presence of Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital, Dr Sreekanth Shetty, Head - Interventional Cardiology, Sakra World Hospital, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Sakra World Hospital and Dr Adil Sadiq - Head of Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgery, Sakra World Hospital.

Focusing on the theme "Walking to keep your heart healthy", the walkathon that saw an active participation of 300 people including the residents from the neighborhood and the hospital employees, promoted the idea of leading a healthier lifestyle amongst people at large.

"Cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes, are the leading causes of premature deaths that we keep witnessing around us. Hypertension, obesity, diabetes, stress, ignoring symptoms, fad diets, self-medication, and sedentary lifestyle - all these can put our hearts at risk. Through this walkathon, our aim was to inspire people to take charge of their own heart health and to take corrective measures to protect our hearts and start the process by making simple changes in our lifestyles. Any small change can make a difference to our overall health, thereby, benefitting the heart," said Dr Sreekanth Shetty, Head - Interventional Cardiology at Sakra World Hospital.

"Every year, at Sakra World Hospital, we celebrate World Heart Day to reiterate the importance of taking care of your own heart health as well as of others. An active participation from our neighborhood residents and employees has only reaffirmed how starting our day with a walk and making small yet simple changes can help us live better," shared Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director- Sakra World Hospital.

Located at Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sakra World Hospital, a Japanese brand under the leadership of Toyota Tsusho and SECOM is India's first MNC hospital.

It is a 350-bed hospital, providing healthcare across all specialties such as Neuro Sciences, Cardiac Sciences, Orthopaedics, Women and Child Health, Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Renal Sciences, Emergency and Trauma Care.

There are 12 integrated modular operation theatres (OTs) with cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technologies like OR integration solution that features video input recording, saving and displaying from a range of sources like surgical camera, peripheral camera and MIS camera

