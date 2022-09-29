Ludhiana, September 29: A shocking incident has come to light from Mohali where a 22-year-old man allegedly tried to rape a co-worker's minor daughter at a factory in Kharar. The accused was arrested by the Kharar police on Wednesday.

As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, the accused was identified as Sunny Kumar, a resident of Kharar. The incident came to light when the minor girl told her mother that Sunny had tried to rape her. Following this, the parents of the 6-year-old girl approached the Kharar police station and registered a complaint. Acting swiftly after receiving a complaint from her parents, cops booked the accused under Section 376 read with 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Kharar Sadar police station. Punjab: Man Booked After 22-Year-Old Colleague Accuses Him of Rape in Ludhiana.

Shortly after cops constituted a team and raided Sunny's residence. The accused was thereby arrested by the cops. During the investigation, the accused confessed to the crime. Investigation revealed that Sunny was a frequent visitor to the victim's house. Delhi: Man Jailed for Crime Against Women Tries To Rape Lady Doctor in Mandoli.

In another shocking incident, a man was arrested for raping his two minor daughters in Punjab's Khanna. The incident came to light when a neighbour saw the accused man sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter. The woman later approached the girl and talked in private. The minor shared her ordeal and confirmed she was repeatedly molested by her father. Soon, the woman filed a complaint against the man with the police.

