Salman Khan's Sikandar Lights Up Kashmir Theaters - Now Showing Across the Valley with Citara!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) India, March 29: As an Eid gift to the people of Kashmir, the mega blockbuster of superstar Salman Khan, Sikandar, is all set to be released in Shopian, Pulwama, Handwara, and Baramulla.

Citara, a company promoted by acclaimed filmmaker Tutu Sharma and Rahul Nehra and co-promoted by iconic actress Padmini Kolhapure, Padma Bhushan Shobana, and Uttam Kumar, is set to take Bhaijaan to the local diaspora with a First Day First Show of Sikandar.

This initiative of bringing cinema and cinema lovers back to theaters, which was started at the behest of the Hon'ble LG of Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, is now bearing fruit, with Bollywood and Kollywood rallying around Citara to show films in North and South Kashmir.

The towns of Shopian, Pulwama, Handwara, and Baramulla would see the simultaneous release and would also cover the diaspora in Sopore, Badgam, and Kupwara.

This will be followed by many First Day First Show screenings and Hits of Yesteryears to bring the joys of the big screen to Kashmir.

Noted Filmmaker and Citara Founder - Tutu Sharma says, "The film industry and Citara are committed to Kashmir, and we are overjoyed to bring Sikandar to North and South Kashmir. I have fond memories of shooting in Kashmir, and our film fraternity has a special place for Kashmir in our hearts."

Award-winning film director Rumi Jafry says, "The industry is overjoyed to see Citara bringing Bhaijaan to Kashmir. Team Citara must be congratulated for this effort, as they have braved many challenges to reach this juncture."

Founder and Managing Director Rahul Nehra says, "This is the beginning of a journey. We are poised to expand to Pahalgam, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and a few more towns in Kashmir this year. The Hon'ble LG Shri Manoj Sinha, the Divisional Commissioner, and the local administration have supported us in this quest to bring cinema back to Kashmir."

