New Delhi, March 29: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations have declared official Eid Al Fitr 2025 holidays for both public and private sector employees, with dates varying depending on moon sighting. While astronomical predictions suggest Eid will fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, official confirmation will come after the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court and the UAE’s Fatwa Council have urged Muslims to sight the Shawwal crescent moon on Saturday, March 29. However, the International Astronomy Centre has stated that sighting the crescent that evening will be impossible, as the moon will set before the sun. Based on these calculations, Ramadan is expected to complete 30 days, with Eid Al Fitr likely on Monday, March 31. Eid 2025 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr and Confirmed Chand Raat Date.

Some countries that rely strictly on moon sighting may officially declare Eid on Monday, while others may observe it on Sunday, March 30, depending on traditional calculations. Eid 2025: Moon Sighting for Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia Tomorrow, Check Tentative Eid-Ul-Fitr Date.

UAE: Extended Holidays for Public and Private Sectors

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that private sector employees will have a three-day holiday from Sunday, March 30, to Tuesday, April 1. If Ramadan extends to 30 days, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, April 2.

For federal government employees, the Eid break will be observed from 1st to 3rd Shawwal 1446 AH, with official work resuming on 4th Shawwal. Should Ramadan last 30 days, an additional holiday on the 30th of Ramadan will be granted.

Saudi Arabia: 4-Day Holiday

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has declared a four-day holiday for private sector and non-profit organisations, starting at the end of the workday on Saturday, March 29. This is in accordance with Article 24 of the Labour Law’s executive regulations.

Oman: Flexible Holiday Schedule

Oman has announced that public and private sector employees will begin their Eid break on March 29, but the return-to-work date depends on the moon sighting. If Eid falls on Sunday, March 30, employees will return on Wednesday, April 2. If Eid starts on Monday, March 31, the holiday will extend until Saturday, April 5, with work resuming on Sunday, April 6.

Additionally, private sector employers have been advised to pay March salaries by March 27.

Kuwait: 3-to-5-Day Break

Kuwait’s government has granted a three-day holiday if Eid is on Sunday, March 30, with work resuming on Wednesday, April 2. However, if Eid is on Monday, March 31, the holiday will extend to five days, with work resuming on Sunday, April 6. Essential government agencies will adjust their schedules as needed.

Qatar: 11-Day Break for Government Employees

The Amiri Diwan of Qatar has announced that government employees will have an extended break from Sunday, March 30, to Monday, April 7, resuming work on Tuesday, April 8. This effectively gives many employees an 11-day break, as weekends are typically Friday-Saturday.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education has declared a two-day holiday for private schools and kindergartens on March 26-27 in preparation for Eid.

Bahrain: 3-Day Official Break

Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has issued a circular confirming a three-day public holiday for Eid. Government offices will be closed on the first day of Eid and the two days following.

These announcements reflect a coordinated effort across the GCC to align with traditional moon-sighting practices while ensuring that public and private sector employees can celebrate Eid with their families.

