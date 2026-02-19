PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, is delighted to announce that Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman & CEO, TNQTech, has been conferred the prestigious CEO of the Year® Award for the second year in a row.

Also Read | ‘Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’: Kerala High Court Issues Notice Over Certification of Film by CBFC.

The honor was presented on 16th February 2026 at a distinguished ceremony held at Taj Lands' End, Mumbai, recognizing exceptional leadership, business excellence, and sustained impact. The award underscores Sameer's consistent contribution to driving organizational growth, fostering innovation, and upholding strong values across the organization.

The CEO of the Year® Award is part of The Business Leader of the Year®, a flagship leadership recognition program with a legacy of over 23 years, renowned for its rigorous evaluation process and uncompromising standards of excellence. Leaders are independently assessed by a distinguished jury on parameters including business competence, commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), economic contribution, and societal impact.

Also Read | 'A True Artist With Guts': Leslee Lewis Applauds Arijit Singh's Decision To Quit Playback Singing.

Acknowledging the achievement, Sameer said: "Winning the CEO of the Year® Award for the second consecutive year is a significant milestone. This recognition belongs to the incredible teams at Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech. Their trust, dedication, and shared commitment to excellence inspire me every day. Together, we continue to build an organization rooted in strong values, purposeful leadership, and a people-first culture."

Other esteemed organizations felicitated at The Business Leader of the Year® included Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Innodata India Private Limited and RPG Lifesciences -- further underscoring the scale, competitiveness, and prestige of this achievement. In December 2025, Lumina Datamatics also received the prestigious Great Place to Work Award® for the third consecutive year.

As Lumina Datamatics continues its growth journey, we remain focused on delivering meaningful impact for our clients, partners, and communities, guided by strong leadership and a shared vision for the future.

About Lumina Datamatics:

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space, and our customers include 8 of the top 10 academic publishers and 3 of the 5 largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 7,000 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, and India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916649/CEO_Award_Lumina.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674666/5814901/Lumina_Datamatics_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)