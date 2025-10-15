Seoul [South Korea], October 15 (ANI): South Korean chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co. is accelerating efforts to secure talent in India, a country emerging as a key hub for semiconductor design capabilities, according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

According to the report, on Monday, Samsung Electronics' Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) posted hirings across a wide range of research and development (R&D) engineers across the company's major semiconductor divisions - System LSI, memory, and foundry.

This move is seen as part of Samsung's broader global strategy to strengthen its semiconductor design capabilities and leadership in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

"Job postings at SSIR show that the company is recruiting for 16 positions, including system-on-chip (SoC) design engineers, memory design engineers, SSD firmware engineers, and graphics driver developers. Most of these roles are directly tied to core next-generation technologies such as system semiconductor integration, memory design, firmware development, and AI computation optimisation," the report said.

Samsung aims to transform SSIR from a simple research support centre into one of the company's global design strongholds for AI semiconductors, the report cited sources in the know.

The company also recently appointed Rajesh Krishnan, a local veteran in the memory sector, as the new head of SSIR, which signals a shift toward a local talent-driven R&D model.

Located in Bengaluru, SSIR is one of Samsung's major global semiconductor research bases, encompassing all three pillars of the company's Device Solutions (DS) division: memory, System LSI, and foundry technologies.

Samsung's move to expand local talent development also aligns with the Indian government's Semicon India initiative, which aims to accelerate the establishment of a domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

The Indian semiconductor market is projected to reach USD 100 billion by 2030, with major global players, such as Micron Technology Inc., already making significant investments.

"Samsung's latest actions appear to be a strategic move to position India as one of its core global semiconductor design hubs in the AI era," the report quoted an industry official. (ANI)

