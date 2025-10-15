New Delhi, October 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the booth-level party workers of Bihar on Wednesday under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign and will hear their suggestions ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections. The 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' initiative is a long-running, interactive outreach campaign aiming to strengthen the party's connections with its workers and supporters at the local or booth levels.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi wrote in a post on X, "Our dedicated workers have geared up with full energy for the victory of BJP-NDA in Bihar. Interacting with such dedicated workers always provides new inspiration. On October 15, I will get the opportunity to directly interact with such workers." PM Narendra Modi Invites Bihar BJP Workers To Join ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ Campaign on October 15.

PM Modi To Interact With Bihar Booth Workers

Inviting the workers, he said, "My request is... all of you join the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign and share your suggestions today itself. I will also directly discuss with some selected workers on their suggestions."

For the Bihar Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in charge, Dharmendra Pradhan, announced on Sunday that the JD(U) and the BJP will contest 101 seats each, with the remaining seats to be distributed among junior coalition partners, including the LJP (R), RLM, and HAM.

The announcement comes after a series of parleys between the NDA alliance partners, both in Delhi and Patna, over hammering out a seat-sharing formula. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to his social media account to share the seat-sharing details in the NDA. PM Narendra Modi Launches INR 62,000 Crore Youth-Focused Initiatives, Highlights Bihar’s Role Ahead of Upcoming Assembly Elections 2025.

"We, the NDA allies, have completed the seat-sharing in cordial atmosphere. JDU 101, BJP 101, LJP (Ram Vilas) 29, Rashtriya Lok Morcha 6, and Hindustani Awam Morcha 6," he said in a post on X.

“NDA allies have completed the distribution of seats in a cordial atmosphere. All workers and leaders of NDA parties warmly welcome this. Bihar is ready... once again NDA government,” he further said. The Bihar Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11. The counting will take place on November 14.

