New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): South Korea's top three conglomerates, Samsung, SK, and Hyundai Motor, saw the largest asset growth over five years, as per a report by Pulse, the english service of Maeil Business News Korea.

According to an analysis conducted by corporate tracker CEO Score of 52 business groups with comparable assets between fiscal years 2019 and 2024, the total asset value of the groups rose 42.8 per cent from 1,897.3 trillion won (USD 1.3 trillion) in 2019 to 2,709.09 trillion won in 2024.

Among the business groups, the assets of the top five - Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor, LG, and Lotte - jumped 38.9 percent from 1,143.6 trillion won to 1,588.07 trillion won during the same period, outpacing the total asset increase of the remaining groups combined.

Samsung Group recorded the largest gain, adding 164 trillion won in assets over five years, up 38.7 per cent to 589.1 trillion won.

SK Group, driven by SK hynix Inc.'s expansion, followed with a 60.9 per cent rise to 362.9 trillion won. Hyundai Motor Group grew 30.6 per cent to 306.6 trillion won amid strong global auto sales and investment in electric mobility.

By growth rate, Jungheung Construction Co. recorded the highest increase at 217.5 percent, largely due to the full reflection of its 2021 acquisition of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co.

"The top five groups have far outperformed the remaining 47 in key indicators such as sales and operating profit," CEO Score said. "LG Group and Lotte Group, however, saw a decline in their operating profits due to losses in battery, chemical, and construction units." (ANI)

