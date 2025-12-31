New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Seoul [South Korea], December 31 (ANI): Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Z TriFold is experiencing rapid sellouts across global markets as consumer demand for the dual-folding smartphone exceeds initial industry expectations. The device, which officially launched earlier this month, has consistently exhausted available stock in both domestic and international retail channels.

According to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea, the Galaxy Z TriFold initially debuted in five markets: South Korea, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Taiwan, and China.

Also Read | New Year's Eve 2025 or 2026? What Is the Correct Way to Refer to December 31, 2025 for NYE Wishes.

Major online shopping platforms in the UAE, Singapore, and Taiwan reported that the first batches of the device sold out within hours of pre-orders opening. In China, where daily sales volumes remain capped, available units continue to sell out on a daily basis.

The domestic market in South Korea shows similar momentum. All units designated for the December 12 launch day sold out immediately. A subsequent restock on December 17 was also exhausted, with industry reports noting that restocked units vanished in just two minutes. Samsung Electronics scheduled a third restock for the Korean market in January to meet the continued interest.

Also Read | Smartphone Launches in January 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Redmi Note 15 5G and Realme 16 Pro, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

The Galaxy Z TriFold features a dual-folding form factor that expands to a 10-inch display when fully unfolded. Despite its screen size, the device measures 12.9 millimeters thick when folded, making it the thinnest design in the Galaxy Fold series to date.

"Although initial reactions questioned whether the device would be too large or expensive, consumer response has been stronger than expected, with positive reviews spreading across social media and online communities," the report quoted industry officials.

Samsung Electronics intends to utilize this momentum as the global foldable smartphone market continues to expand. According to the report, worldwide foldable phone shipments will rise approximately 10 per cent next year to reach 20.6 million units.

While the smartphone has not yet been officially released in the United States, reports indicate that interest in pre-orders within that region is rising. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)