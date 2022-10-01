New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/GPRC): Biological or not, having children is a wonderful blessing. However, matters of adoption have always invited unwanted questions in the past. Thankfully, the stigma has now lessened down and we have to thank celebrities for that. While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have won hearts for their beautiful rainbow family, Indian celebrities aren't any far behind. Many have helped bridge the gap and inspire people to adopt a child. We tell you some wonderful adoption stories which will fill your heart with joy!

If there's one celebrity, whose name comes into mind when we talk of adoption, it has to be Bollywood ace choreographer Sandip Soparrkar. The Choreographer was just 40 when he adopted his first child, Arjun, for which, he had to face a long legal battle. Making him the first single father to adopt in India.

Also Read | Most Twitter Users Don't Follow Political 'Elites' But Celebrities on Twitter, Those Who Do Show Overwhelming Ideological Biases.

Recently he went on to adopt another child, Kabir in the year 2021. While Sandip Soparrkar decision to become a single parent was quite unheard of, the choreographer often mentioned that he never felt the need to second guess his decision, and it all felt natural to him. Now he's become first Indian for being single father of two kids. Sandip's decision definitely opened a lot of doors for people who wished to embrace single parenthood in the country.

About Sandip Soparrkar's Adoption, Madhavi Mhatre, Director, BalAnand, World children Welfare Trust India, says,

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Girl Dies by Suicide After Being Beaten by School Principal and Her Husband in Navsari.

"It has been a very positive experience and pleasure to have Sandip Soparkar adopt yet again from our children's home. We had the joy of placing his first son Arjun with him, when we were convinced of his dedication and commitment. We have seen Arjun grow up to what he is today and had no hesitation in processing the adoption a second time when Kabir was chosen.

What makes Sandip special, is not the fact that he has adopted, but his complete acceptance of the Child he adopted."

The world does not undergo any change because a child is adopted, but for every adopted child his/her world changes after adoption. Soparrkar has always chosen the path less chosen and adopting the second time is something even rarer. We hope that many people get inspired by his decision and take steps towards creating a family through adoption.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)