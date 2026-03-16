PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a leading provider of turnkey welding, assembly, and robotics-integrated automation systems, announced that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on March 13, 2026, has approved the formation of PAL Green Energy*, a proposed new subsidiary focused on delivering automation-driven solutions for the rapidly growing renewable energy industry, particularly within the solar infrastructure ecosystem.

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Through this subsidiary, PAL aims to focus on the development and manufacturing of automated solar tracker systems, indexers, and other structural components used in solar and renewable power installations. In addition, the subsidiary will also work on automation solutions and automated manufacturing lines for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) used in renewable energy applications, supporting the growing need for integrated solar and energy storage infrastructure.

PAL Green Energy is envisioned as a technology-led manufacturing initiative, built on Patil Automation Limited's core strengths in precision engineering, robotics integration, and turnkey industrial automation. The subsidiary will operate as a highly automated manufacturing facility, leveraging advanced production systems and automation-driven processes to ensure high levels of quality, scalability, and operational efficiency required for large-scale renewable energy deployments.

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The initiative represents a natural extension of PAL's automation expertise into the renewable energy value chain. As solar and renewable energy capacity continues to expand globally, the demand for automation-enabled infrastructure, standardized systems, and high-throughput manufacturing is increasing rapidly. PAL Green Energy aims to address this opportunity by combining industrial automation with renewable energy infrastructure manufacturing, positioning the company to support developers, EPC contractors, and renewable energy infrastructure providers in India and global markets.

Through this strategic expansion, PAL seeks to further strengthen its position as an innovation-driven automation company while participating in one of the fastest-growing infrastructure sectors globally. PAL Green Energy will contribute to building a scalable, automation-first manufacturing ecosystem that supports the accelerating transition toward renewable and sustainable energy systems.

Note: The name "PAL Green Energy Private Limited" is proposed and subject to approval/availability, and the final name will be confirmed upon regulatory approval if required.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director of Patil Automation Limited, said: "The renewable energy sector is witnessing strong structural growth, particularly in solar infrastructure, creating new opportunities across the manufacturing ecosystem. With the incorporation of PAL Green Energy, we aim to leverage our engineering and automation capabilities to participate in this expanding segment. This initiative aligns with our strategy to diversify into high-growth sectors while supporting the evolving clean energy value chain."

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