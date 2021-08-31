Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31(ANI/PNN): Sandpiper Visas, one of the most trusted names in immigration consultancy, has now rolled out end-to-end support, including telephonic assessment to professionals aiming to move abroad.

The service will prove to be a boon for individuals eyeing residency by investment in European countries, Canada or Australia. The new support services will cover queries for permanent residence visas and students who wish to study abroad.

While the ongoing Covid19 lockdown has shut all gates to migrate to other countries, it will soon be a thing of the past. Life is expected to return to normalcy once a significant chunk of the global population is vaccinated. The economy worldwide will start improving, and foreign countries like Canada and Australia will begin welcoming potential immigrants with open arms.

Getting a PR Visa to Canada or Australia may come as a daunting task for many. However, if you ensure that you fulfil the eligibility criteria before submitting your application, it will be a smooth ride. Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, we have provided the seamless availability of our service of free assessment and consultation by phone and video calls.

''The services offered by Sandpiper Visas can be conveniently availed from the comfort of your home. We offer comprehensive support with all the necessary paperwork and documentation to address your queries regarding PR visas, Student visas, Investment visas and Dependent visas,'' said Vinaykumar, Chief Immigration Consultant, Sandpiper Visas.

''Our services come with a high success rate to ensure you reach your goal in the quickest way possible. The virus might be here to stay for some more time, but it can't prevent you from making your dream come true,'' added Vinaykumar.

For more information, visit: https://www.sandpipervisas.com

