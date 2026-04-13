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New Delhi [India], April 13: GCware, evolving from its 2009 origins as Glocera, is accelerating its national footprint with plans to expand into the southern and western markets. Following a strong presence across North and East India, the company is coupling this geographical push with significant investments in next-generation manufacturing automation and smart sanitaryware technology, according to next-generation directors Nimish Gupta and Archit Gupta. With this expansion, GCware aims to strengthen its position among leading sanitaryware brands in India, especially in the premium and value bathroom fittings segment

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From Glocera to GCware: A Legacy of Growth

The incorporation of Global Ceramics Pvt. Ltd. in 2009 marked the beginning of an ambitious vision: to build an Indian sanitaryware brand capable of standing shoulder to shoulder with leading global manufacturers. Under this banner, the brand Glocera was introduced with a clear objective: to bring elegant design and international quality to Indian bathrooms while remaining accessible and affordable for a wide range of consumers.

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In response to rising demand and a rapidly evolving market, Global Ceramics commissioned a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in 2016 that spans over 20 acres, enabling the company to deliver consistent quality at scale and strengthen its presence across India. As consumer expectations and design sensibilities advanced, the company identified the need to refresh its brand identity to better align with contemporary aspirations. This strategic transition led to the launch of GCware, a renewed brand name that reflects a sharper, future-focused positioning while retaining the equity built over the years.

The name GCware brings together two core elements: "Global Ceramics", representing world-class quality, trust, and engineering strength, and "ware", symbolising an expanded portfolio of modern sanitaryware solutions for today's homes and projects. More than a cosmetic rebranding, this evolution underscores the company's reinforced commitment to design innovation, durability, and technology-driven products for the Indian and international markets.

Innovation, Design and Sustainability at the Core

At its core, GCware stands for innovation. Every product reflects the brand's passion for blending art with engineering, whether it is a sleek wash basin or a water-efficient toilet, with each piece designed with attention to detail and built to last.

Indian homes are changing, with families seeking functionality that does not compromise on beauty - a shift GCware has closely studied. The company continuously invests in research and development to bring together cutting-edge technology and timeless design. From anti-bacterial surface coatings to eco-friendly materials, GCware products go through multiple stages of testing to ensure lasting performance and safety. The philosophy is simple: your bathroom should not just work well; it should make you feel good every time you walk in.

Sustainability is another key pillar of the brand. Every product is designed to save water, reduce waste, and last longer, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern processes to offer eco-smart sanitaryware without compromising on aesthetics. Low-flow toilets, lead-free glazes and manufacturing methods that minimise environmental impact reflect GCware's commitment to supporting India's environmental goals and appealing to homeowners who want their choices to make a positive difference.

A Dealer Network Built on Trust

GCware's market strength is reinforced by its robust on-ground distribution. Today, the brand partners with more than 200 dealers and distributors across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Nagaland and other North Eastern states, a network that has grown significantly in the last three years and currently serves an estimated 10 million Indian households.

These are not just numbers on a map. Each dealer represents a valued partnership built over time, based on mutual growth and reliability, with local insights helping GCware tailor products to regional preferences - from contemporary urban designs in Delhi and Punjab to practical, durable solutions for high-humidity areas in the North East. This close-knit network reflects GCware's reputation as a dependable brand that delivers quality consistently and supports its partners through marketing initiatives, efficient logistics and responsive after-sales service.

The Human Side and Future Vision

What distinguishes GCware in a competitive market is its human approach to business. Behind every product launch and dealership expansion lies a clear philosophy: listen, understand and deliver. GCware's customer-centric approach ensures that dealers and end-users receive consistent support, transparent communication and reliable service. The brand regularly conducts training and development programmes for its partners on new trends, installation best practices and design innovations, creating an ecosystem where every GCware partner feels like a stakeholder in the brand's success.

The company's leadership also draws inspiration from a deep-rooted family legacy of entrepreneurship and ethics, anchored in values of quality, trust and accessibility that were laid down by the founders' grandfather.

Looking ahead, GCware is preparing for its next phase of growth. After establishing a dominant presence across North and East India, the brand now aims to expand into southern and western markets, including the launch of dedicated experience centres where customers can interact with products and experience innovation first-hand. On the manufacturing side, the company continues to embrace automation, precision technology and environmentally responsible production methods at its facility spanning over 20 acres. Future product lines will further integrate smart sanitaryware features such as sensor-enabled faucets and IoT-based water management solutions.

According to directors Nimish Gupta and Archit Gupta, the mission is clear: "Our goal is to make

GCware a household name across India by creating products that combine global quality with Indian sensibilities. We don't just sell sanitaryware; we create experiences that add comfort and style to modern living."

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