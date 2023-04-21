New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): SanKash, India's fastest-growing Travel Fintech today announced that it has received over 4,00,000 registrations for Char Dham Yatra this season for Travel Now and Pay Later services. A majority of these bookings are being done by people between the age group of 25 and 45, as a gift to their parents, in-laws, family members or for themselves.

There is an overall increase of 35-40 per cent of pilgrims compared to the pre-COVID season in 2019 and most of the registrations have come from Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra & Karnataka. The Char Dham Yatra is a pilgrimage of four important hindu shrines located in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. It includes Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, and is considered a sacred journey for Hindus.

Out of 4,00,000 registrations, SanKash has facilitated over 1,00,000 bookings through online and offline travel operators making travel more accessible, affordable and fulfilling by offering flexible, pay-over-time payment choices. Consumers can avail Travel Now and Pay Later offering at Easy Instalments spread over 12 months with 6 months of No Cost EMI.

In order to deliver smooth Travel-Now-Pay-Later alternatives to travel merchant's consumers while maintaining all cross-selling potential exclusive to the merchant, SanKash's proprietary AI and ML-powered logical engine aggregates all BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) providers.

Commenting on the announcement, Abhilasha Negi, Co-founder and Head partner support & training, SanKash, said, "Earlier pilgrim travel was aspirational journey for individuals visiting with old age parents, or middle age couple going for pilgrimage with their kids and dependants. Post Pandemic, Millennials and GenZ are more inclined towards spiritual and religious tourism. We have received 4,00,000 registrations and out of which 1,00,000 pilgrims has booked their yatra availing Travel Now Pay Later and most of the bookings have been from the age group of 25-40."

According to recent mandate by the Government, no one would be allowed to travel to Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra without completing registration, which has been made mandatory by the government. With as many as 4.17 lakh pilgrims have registered, the tourist department has already begun the registration process for Gangotri & Yamunotri Dham.

SanKash is a team of travel enthusiasts and Finance technocrats on a mission to make travel one of the accessible and affordable pleasures of life for ordinary people. In their endeavour to do the same, the primary focus is on designing products and solutions which help travel payments work for everyone: the travel merchants, lenders, and travellers. Identifying the massive gap within the Indian travel market between travel experiences and availability of money on time for the same, Akash Dahiya and Abhilasha Negi brought forth the unique, concept-based alternative lending solution, SanKash. Their idea was to empower both the stakeholders of the travel ecosystem through its pay-in-parts solution. With SanKash offering affordable payment plans, its travel partners operating both online and offline, can get their customers to take the travel decisions faster and increase the trip value, thereby augmenting their sales.

