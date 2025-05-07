VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: In a strategic move to strengthen the landscape of FDI in India and energize domestic enterprises, Sarkari Kaam today announced the launch of a groundbreaking soft loan facility under its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) vertical. The scheme offers funding starting at Rs100 crore with a highly competitive fixed interest rate of 3.25% per annum. Targeted at key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, solar energy, education, and food processing, the programme provides companies with substantial capital support without requiring them to dilute equity.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Victim Shubham Dwivedi's Family Hails Operation Sindoor, Expresses Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Armed Forces (Watch Video).

Since the pilot phase, the FDI arm has already mobilised more than Rs10,000 crore for over 170 businesses across 31 industries--including manufacturing, hospitality, mining and metals--underscoring strong market demand for low-cost, large-ticket financing. Behind the initiative is a specialised team of 50 professionals, whose expertise in project finance, legal compliance and international investment facilitation is channelled through a technology-enabled, single-window portal designed to streamline documentation, accelerate approvals and ensure timely disbursements.

"At a time when traditional financing can saddle businesses with steep interest or force equity concessions, our soft-loan model offers a practical, cost-effective alternative," said Sarkari Kaam CEO Rohit Pandey. "By safeguarding promoter ownership and unlocking access to global capital, we're empowering Indian enterprises to pursue their growth ambitions without compromise."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Gautam Gambhir, Pragyan Ojha and Other Former Indian Cricketers Unite in Support After Indian Armed Forces Launch Attack.

The funding process begins with in-house financial structuring and investor matchmaking, followed by assistance in securing central and state-level clearances through established regulatory partnerships. Sarkari Kaam further supports clients by crafting investor-ready project dossiers and compelling pitch decks. Once funds are disbursed, the company's compliance team conducts regular performance reviews to ensure alignment with strategic goals and sustained execution.

Industry participants have lauded the facility's capacity to drive expansion without imposing high interest burdens, while also catalysing R&D, infrastructure projects, job creation, technology transfers and export competitiveness. Key features of the scheme include zero equity dilution, a single-window interface, end-to-end project support and eligibility across more than 30 high-potential verticals.

Looking ahead, Sarkari Kaam intends to deepen its focus on high-growth arenas such as electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure. Plans are also underway to collaborate with multilateral development agencies, aiming to unlock larger ticket sizes and diversify funding sources for Indian businesses.

With a robust track record and a global investor network spanning 15 countries, Sarkari Kaam's newly launched FDI wing is poised to play a pivotal role in driving India's next wave of industrial and infrastructural growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)