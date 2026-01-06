PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (SSEGL), a Chennai based EPC turnkey construction company delivering integrated infrastructure solutions across industrial, commercial, institutional, healthcare sectors, and solar, continued its strong growth momentum during the first nine months of FY26. The Company recorded a turnover growth of over 125% compared to the corresponding nine month period of FY25, driven by strong execution across infrastructure and solar EPC projects, steady project progress, and a disciplined approach to billing and collections. Head Pipeline

- Order Book (as of 31st December 2025): ₹1,397.71 Cr (Under Execution)- Bid Pipeline: ₹14,953 Cr worth of projects under evaluation- Execution Visibility: 03 to 07 months with strong ramp up expected during the Financial Year.

Robust Order Inflow -

During Q3 FY26, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited continued to witness strong order inflows, securing multiple EPC and construction contracts aggregating to approximately ₹225 Cr from reputed Indian and international clients. Notably, the quarter marked a key milestone with the Company securing its first international order in Sri Lanka. The orders span civil, PEB and MEP works across industrial, manufacturing and infrastructure facilities, reflecting the Company's strong execution capabilities, repeat business from marquee clients and expanding geographic footprint.

Key Orders Secured During Q3 FY26 include:

- ₹52.47 Cr from Grand Atlantia Panapakkam SEZ Developers Private Limited for execution of civil works for Phase 1B building at SIPCOT Park, Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu- ₹41.88 Cr from Reliance Consumer Products Limited (Producing CAMPA COLA Beverages, Subsidiary Company of Reliance Industries Limited) for additional civil works at its beverage manufacturing facility in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh- ₹35.61 Cr from Reliance Consumer Products Limited (Producing CAMPA COLA Beverages, Subsidiary Company of Reliance Industries Limited) for execution of additional PEB works at the same facility in Andhra Pradesh- ₹35.59 Cr from Ceylon Beverage International (PVT) Ltd. along with Ceylon Beverage Can (PVT) Ltd. for execution of MEP works at the Horana Export Processing Zone, Sri Lanka, marking the Company's first international EPC project- ₹26.56 Cr from Reliance Consumer Products Limited (Producing CAMPA COLA Beverages, Subsidiary Company of Reliance Industries Limited) for execution of civil works at Brahmanapalli Village, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh- ₹24.06 Cr from Helmier Private Limited for execution of civil works at SIPCOT Medical Devices Park, Oragadam, Tamil Nadu- ₹6.95 Cr from Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited for execution of civil works for a factory building at Bidadi Industrial Area, Karnataka- ₹1.89 Cr from Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited for execution of civil construction works for a proposed canteen building

Collectively, these orders enhance Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited's order book visibility, broaden its geographic reach including entry into international markets, and reinforce its positioning as a preferred EPC partner for leading manufacturing and infrastructure clients.Future Direction -

- Geographical Expansion: Strengthen presence across southern and western India, with focused growth in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.- Core Sector Focus: Deepen participation across industrial, commercial, institutional, healthcare and data centre infrastructure projects.- Execution Led Growth: Drive sustainable growth through a strong executable order book, disciplined project selection and fast track delivery capabilities.- Operational Efficiency and Margins: Establish an in house PEB manufacturing facility and enhance digital and site automation to improve cost efficiency and margins.- Sustainability and Governance: Expand solar EPC and energy efficient solutions while reinforcing governance standards and investor communication.

On the performance, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, "During the third quarter of FY26, Sathlokhar continued to build on the strong momentum established in the first half of the year. The quarter was marked by healthy order inflows from leading domestic clients, steady execution across ongoing projects, and improved billing and collections, resulting in strong revenue traction.

We also achieved an important milestone during the quarter with the receipt of our first international order, reflecting growing client confidence in our execution capabilities and reinforcing our positioning as a reliable EPC partner. With a robust order book, disciplined execution approach and focus on operational efficiency, we remain confident of delivering sustainable growth in the coming quarters while maintaining quality and financial prudence."

