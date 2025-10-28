PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 28: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), one of the leading Chennai based EPC Turnkey players specializing in integrated infrastructure solutions with inhouse design & execution capabilities, has secured a significant international order from M/s. Ceylon Beverage International Private Limited and M/s. Ceylon Beverage Can Private Limited, Sri Lanka.

The order, valued at ₹ 35.59 Cr, involves execution of complete MEP works at Factory Lot Nos. 53A & 53B, Horana Export Processing Zone, Poruwadanda, Boralugoda, Sri Lanka, as per the specifications provided by the client. The project is scheduled for completion before May 2026.

This marks a major milestone for Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, as the company expands its operations beyond India for the first time, reinforcing its growing reputation as a trusted EPC partner capable of delivering complex, FastTrack & high quality projects internationally.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited is already engaged with Ceylon Beverage Can Private Limited, for the turnkey factory project in Pune, managing end to end design, approvals, and construction on a fast track basis. The new Sri Lankan project further strengthens this relationship, underscoring the client's trust in Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited's technical excellence, disciplined execution, and commitment to global quality standards.

With this order, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited's order book under execution stands at ₹1,367.71 Cr (as of October 28, 2025), providing execution visibility of 5 to 9 months and a robust ramp up anticipated in the second half of FY26. Additionally, the company has ₹13,217 Cr (Excluding GST) worth of projects currently under bidding and evaluation, reflecting a strong pipeline and growing market confidence.

This strategic milestone positions Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited firmly on the path of becoming a recognized international EPC player, combining engineering expertise, disciplined execution, and customer trust to drive sustainable growth.

On the receipt of the orders, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, "This is a proud moment for us as we step into the international market with our first overseas order. Our long standing association with Ceylon Beverage reflects the trust and confidence built through our quality and commitment. We are fully dedicated to delivering this project with the same precision, discipline, and timely execution that define Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited. This opportunity marks the beginning of our journey to showcase our capabilities on the global stage."

