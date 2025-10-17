PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 17: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (SSEGL), a Chennaibased EPC Turnkey construction company delivering integrated turnkey infrastructure solutions across industrial, commercial, institutional,healthcare sectors, & solar continued its strong growth momentum during the first half of FY26. The period was marked by multiple highvalue project wins from marquee global and Indian clients, a credit rating upgrade from India Ratings & Research, and a successful preferential fundraise to support future scalability and operational excellence.

Also Read | Is the ‘Leopard at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai’ Video Real or Fake? AI-Generated Clip Spreads Fake News About Kurla Mall.

Healthy Order Book and Pipeline

* Order Book (as of 30 Sept 2025): ₹1200+ Cr (Under Execution)

Also Read | West Bengal: BSF Foils Gold Smuggling Bid Along Indo-Bangladesh Border in North 24-Parganas, Seizes INR 76.5 Lakh Worth Gold, Smuggler Arrested (See Pics).

* Bid Pipeline: ₹12,800+ Cr worth of projects under evaluation

* Execution Visibility: 06 to 09 months with strong H2 ramp up expected

Robust Order Inflow

During H1 FY26, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limitedachieved a record order inflow of approximately ₹830 Cr, securing 12 major EPC contracts across industrial, warehousing, and commercial infrastructure projects. These projects reflect the company's growing national footprint and trust among leading domestic and international clients.

Key Orders Secured in H1 FY26:

* ₹338.36 Cr: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RIL Group): Civil and PEB works for beverage manufacturing facility, Andhra Pradesh

* ₹219.22 Cr: Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt. Ltd. (Sri Lanka Group): Civil, PEB, MEP, and Solar works, Karnataka

* ₹136.99 Cr + ₹33.71 Cr + 3.75 Cr: High Glory Footwear India Pvt. Ltd. (Pou Chen Group, Taiwan): Civil, PEB, and MEP works for multiple factory and commercial buildings, Tamil Nadu

* ₹30.31 Cr: MWM Spaces Pvt. Ltd.: Civil and PEB works for factory building, Andhra Pradesh

* ₹18.76 Cr: Grand Atlantia Panapakkam SEZ Developers Pvt. Ltd.: Civil, PEB, and MEP infra works, Tamil Nadu

* ₹13.72 Cr: Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.: Civil works for chemical manufacturing facility, Andhra Pradesh

* ₹12.69 Cr: Almonard Pvt. Ltd.: Civil, Plumbing, and Electrical works, Tamil Nadu

* ₹12.39 Cr: Karaikal Iyangars Foods Ltd.: Civil, PEB, and MEP works, Puducherry

* ₹10.37 Cr: Komatsu India Pvt. Ltd.: Civil works for canteen building, Tamil Nadu

* ₹6.20 Cr: Mudhra Fine Blanc Pvt. Ltd.: Civil works for auto components unit, Tamil Nadu

* ₹4.95 Cr: Freetrend Industrial India Pvt. Ltd. (Dean Shoes Group): Electrical works, Tamil Nadu

* ₹3.95 Cr: Thaai Casting Limited: Execution of Civil & PEB works.

* ₹3.26 Cr: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.: Civil, Electrical, and Firefighting works, Karnataka

Collectively, these contracts enhance Sathlokhar's presence across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry, strengthening its reputation as a preferred EPC partner for global manufacturing and industrial clients.

Credit Rating Upgrade

In July 2025, India Ratings & Research upgraded SSEGL's credit profile:

* Long Term Rating: Upgraded from IND BBB to IND BBB+ (Stable)

* Short Term Rating: Upgraded from IND A3+ to IND A2

The upgrade reflects the company's robust financial performance, steady order inflows, efficient execution track record, and prudent working capital management.

Preferential Fundraise to Strengthen Financial Base

In September 2025, the Board approved a ₹114 Cr preferential issuecomprising equity shares and convertible warrants:

* ₹95.93 Cr through 19,90,200 equity shares to non-promoter investors at ₹482 per share

* ₹18.08 Cr through 3,75,000 fully convertible warrants at ₹482 per share

This capital infusion enhances liquidity, supports working capital requirements, and empowers the company to scale operations across new sectors and geographies, reinforcing investor confidence in Sathlokhar's long term vision.

Future Direction

* Geographical Expansion: Strengthen presence across southern and western India, with a growing footprint in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

* Sectoral Diversification: Deepen presence across industrial, commercial, institutional, and healthcare infrastructure projects.

* Sustainable Infrastructure: Expand solar EPC and energy efficient design capabilities as part of a broader green infrastructure strategy.

* Digital and Operational Efficiency: Adopt advanced ERP systems and site automation tools to improve cost control, tracking, and execution speed.

* Global Client Relationships: Continue to attract global manufacturing clients from Japan, Taiwan, and Europe through quality, speed, and reliability.

* Governance and Transparency: Strengthen corporate governance, ESG practices, and investor communication in line with its listed status.

On the performance of H1 FY26, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, "The first half of FY26 has been transformative for Sathlokhar, marked by record order inflows, marquee client additions, and enhanced credit standing. Importantly, this period also marks the completion of one year since our listing on the stock exchange a milestone that reflects how far we have come in a short span. Since the IPO, the company has grown exponentially in scale, client base, and execution capabilities, solidifying our position as one of India's fast emerging EPC players.

With a strong execution pipeline and diversified capabilities, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable growth while maintaining operational discipline. Our focus remains on strengthening client trust, expanding geographically, and delivering turnkey EPC solutions that embody quality, efficiency, and innovation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)