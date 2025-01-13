Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited (Formerly known as Mayukh Dealtrade Limited) declared robust Q2 results and announces bonus issue, fixes January 17, 2025 as record date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Mumbai-based Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited (previously Mayukh Dealtrade), a BSE-listed firm (BSE: 539519) engaged in manufacturing various kinds of aroma burners and other related products, has announced a bonus issue and fixed January 17th January, 2025 as the record date for the bonus issue.

The Board of Directors of Sattva Sukun Lifecare on December 2, 2024, approved the bonus issue in the ratio of 3:5, i.e. 3 new equity shares of Re 1/- (rupee one only) for every 5 existing shares of Re 1 (rupee one only) held by shareholders.

The proposal was approved by the shareholders in EOGM dated 28th December, 2024, following which the company fixed January 17, 2025 Friday, as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible for the bonus equity shares.

The announcement of bonus shares comes amid excellent financial performance. In the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Sattva Sukun Lifecare's net profit was Rs. 61.77 lakh, 125% higher than Rs. 27.72 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company's net sales/income from operation in the quarter was Rs. 156.02 lakh, 240.15% higher than Rs. 45.87 lakh in the same quarter of the previous year.

Sattva Sukun Lifecare is a leading player in Aroma Burner, Kapoor Dani, Vaporizer with an experience of more than 6years.

Recently Company has received another Purchase Order fromMangalam Brands Pvt. Ltd. for 10,000 units of the Electric Kapoor Dani (Wooden).

About Sattva Sukun Lifecare (Mayukh Dealtrade):

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited (BSE: 539519) (Formerly known as Mayukh Dealtrade limited) is a prominent player in the Aroma Burner, Kapoor Dani, Vaporizer, with over 6 years of experience. The company specializes in manufacturing burners and is committed to innovation and quality, driving growth and customer satisfaction across its diverse business operations.

