Carlo Ancelotti and Hansi Flick were cautious during the pre-game interviews trying to keep their hopes up for the Spanish Super Cup 2025 final protecting their game-plans at the same time. But on the field, it was all FC Barcelona show, with the front three of the Barca side terrorising the Real Madrid defence. MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the match was Brazilian forward Raphinha while Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski also chipped in with a goal each to put the game beyond Los Blanco’s reach. Here are three talking points of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Highlights: Watch Key Moments of Supercopa de Espana El Clasico As 10-Men Barca Registers Emphatic Win Over Los Blancos.

Real Madrid’s Defensive Woes Continue

The Real Madrid side was expected to respond to a heartbreaking 4-0 loss in La Liga against the arch-rivals Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti mentioned the defensive lapses in the game and the ‘offside issue’ that handed Barca an edge in the League match. Even though Real Madrid took care of the ‘offside trap’ playing from the deep – the side fell apart against Barcelona’s counter-attacking football. Real Madrid tried to pressure the Barcelona side by crowding the opposition half but it backfired as Lewandowski, Kounde, and many other Barca stars were able to find the gaps in the Real Madrid's defensive line.

Barcelona Front-Three is Unstoppable

When we talk about El Clasico, fans do remember the famous trios in the mega fixture – BBC (Bale-Benzema-Cristiano) and MSN (Messi-Suarez-Neymar). Both sides tried their best to form a new attacking trio with Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha shouldering the responsibility for FC Barcelona; and Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, and Kylian Mbappe looking after the Madrid-attack with support from Rodrygo.

Yet out of these two trios, the Yamal-Lewandowski-Raphinha trio formed great chemistry under Hansi Flick and have been part of Barca’s 80 percent goals scored so far in all competitions. Barca’s mixture of youth and experience on the attacking front proved devastating for its opponents. Real Madrid is still looking to find perfect positions for its line-up up front. Lamine Yamal Goal Video: Watch Barcelona Star’s Lionel Messi-Like Finish to Level Score Against Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup 2025 El Clasico .

Is No Magic Left in Carlo Ancelotti’s Tactics?

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most decorated managers in football. He has won multiple trophies with different sides. The famous tactician is known for his super-subs and ability to exploit oppositions’ weaknesses. Yet the 65-year-old Champions League winner coach looked help-less against Hansi Flick’s gameplans and suffered back-to-back losses in El Clasico. Madrid fans are already voicing their concerns over the league title despite the side currently leading the La Liga 2024-25 table. Maybe, a change in the managerial position might freshen up Real Madrid’s approach.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2025 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).