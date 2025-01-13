Mumbai, January 13: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) senior management announced that the company would hire 40,000 freshers from campus in 2025. The tech giant experienced a reduction of around 5,000 headcount in Q3 FY25, and due to this, the management showed optimism about increasing hiring for this year. Tata Consultancy Services Chief Human Resource Officer Milind Lakkad said that the decline in headcount did not suggest a slowdown in demand.

As per a report by Business Standard, TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad announced hiring 40,000 and said that the company wished to position itself as an AI-first organisation. Recently, Lakkad confirmed hiring around 40,000 employees trainees on board and more graduates by 2026. He also said that it would reduce dependence on US U-1B Visas.

Tata Consultancy Services, during October to December 2024, showed a net reduction of 5,370 employees. The IT major had 6,12,724 employees, which reportedly became 6,07,353 after the reduction. TCS HR Officer Milind Lakkad said that the company would add thousands of employees, considering the positive trend in the tech industry.

In the financial year 2024-25, the company saw an increase in the first two quarters when it added 11,178 employees. Milind Lakkad said the attrition rate increased to 13% from 12.3% in the previous quarter in Q3, suggesting only minor changes. He also explained that the IT firm showed a reduction in attrition in the coming quarters and in the last twelve months.

The data from the US immigration department showed that Indian tech firms accounted for a 'fifth of all H-1B Visas' issued by the United States. Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were leading with 8,140 and 5,274, respectively. The TCS CHRO said that the dependence on visas has decreased over time. Milind Lakkad highlighted the company's global operating model and workforce, noting its hiring across various locations. The statement came before Donald Trump's January 20, 2025, inauguration as US President, with potential visa policy changes, including H1B visas for foreign workers in speciality roles.

